Nvidia had blowout earnings last night. Better yet, they guided to a 20% quarter-over-quarter revenue jump for Q4, and suddenly the happy vibes are back.

So while I was hosting (yes, I’m also shocked) a few professors and my trial-team colleagues, Nvidia’s numbers inspired a question: What’s going to happen when AI and the law finally collide? After all, we’re staring at $5 trillion in projected buildout spending over the next few years—so AI must have some use, even if I haven’t fully cracked the business model.

I asked the table the question…and with one exception, the response was unanimous: They hated it. They rejected it outright.

“Bad for the profession.”

“No one uses their brain.”

“Lazy.”

“Cheating.”

It was like watching people swear allegiance to the fax machine while the rest of the world moves to email.

So I told them a story from the start of my career—before a few of them were even born. Our production engineering department had just gotten its first email address. Not “one per person.” One. Total. For the entire department. My job—literally—was reading faxes and typing the numbers into spreadsheets.

I asked: Why don’t we just have them email us the spreadsheet directly? They’re writing the numbers anyway; they might as well type them. A week later, I taught myself how to write an Excel macro and I eliminated my own job. The fax machine died, productivity soared, and suddenly I had time to analyze acquisition targets (another thing I taught myself). The rest, as they say, is history.

So I told my classmates: AI isn’t going to take your job. Someone who uses AI will.

What shocked me was that 25-year-olds—who grew up with phones basically welded to their hands—are pretending AI doesn’t exist. They’re clinging to an idea of “the law” that’s already evaporating.

Yes, there are hallucinations. Yes, AI should be a thought partner, not a replacement. But ignore it at your peril.

AI isn’t replacing thinking. It makes you faster. It makes you clearer. It makes you more dangerous. If you aren’t using it, that person trying for your promotion … is.

I can’t imagine what my career would have looked like if I’d had ChatGPT in 1998 when I started.

Rejecting AI today is the same as rejecting email in 1998. People can moralize about it if they want, but the outcome is already decided. It’s here and it’s only getting better.

So here’s to Nvidia. The crash has been deferred until further notice.