#hottakeoftheday

#hottakeoftheday

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stu Turley's avatar
Stu Turley
11h

Excellent article, DRW! - I think that we will see the AI bubble talked about until Q2 of next year. They have until then to make money, and your comment about those who don't use AI will be replaced, and your points on holusinatiation are spot on. - great job.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Pandreco's avatar
Pandreco
10h

When I first worked offshore (in the Late Jurassic) we would get the Schlumberger wireline log printouts, cut them to size and fax them page by page via sat-phone to shore, where they would be printed out and stuck back together. Then came email and image files. But we kept faxing because emails were "not secure". I did try and point out that faxes were not encrypted... but whatever.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by David Ramsden-Wood and others
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 David Ramsden-Wood
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture