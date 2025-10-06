Sadly, there was merger Monday today, which is unfortunate because I had a side bet with a couple of friends that we’d see a small DJ Basin deal announced. Alas, we wait — and we watch Civitas’s performance over the coming weeks. Something’s going to happen there. Again, not investment advice but I am a strong believer in two things: where there’s smoke, there’s fire AND show me your incentives and I’ll show you the result…

In other news, it feels a lot like the year 2000 again. Back then, Canada’s premier company Nortel was lending money to customers to buy networking equipment from Nortel — and then buying back capacity on those same customers’ fiber-optic lines to keep the money train going.

Fast-forward to now: when Oracle jumped 35% a few weeks ago on some “strategic” relationship with OpenAI, I wrote about how circular that whole thing looked — Oracle invests in OpenAI, OpenAI uses Oracle Cloud, Oracle gets re-rated. Everyone wins. On paper.

Now, OpenAI is reportedly taking a 10% stake in AMD — which is up roughly 35% in pre-market trading. Same playbook: use paper wealth to create real wealth. OpenAI is a $400 billion private company whose revenue model, while incredible in potential, still faces heavy competition from Grok, Gemini, and others.

It’s brilliant, in a way. But it also echoes what I said years ago about Tesla (I also said it about Whiting when their new CEO got there and had a chance to roll up the Williston with paper money) — that if you’ve got an inflated equity currency, use it to buy something real, like Chevron. Anchor the dream in something tangible. But, Tesla has done nothing but go up. Valuations be damned.

Because, unfortunately for unicorns, real assets are bounded by real NAV. Dreams are bounded only by imagination. But like the railroads in the early 1900s, fiber optics in the 2000s, and mortgage CDOs in 2008 — bubbles do end.

My Positioning?

In all my spare time, I’ve ramped up my equity portfolio pretty substantially in the last three months and I’m longer equities than I’ve been since 2019 — but I’m actively writing covered calls to protect the downside and turn the bubble into a yield vehicle and ready to move fast if (when) gravity returns. As ever, my Newmont and bitcoin positions betting against sanity in D.C. has been the best performing in the portfolio.

Law School and the Medicine Retreat

Last week, I mentioned I was heading into a medicine retreat for the weekend, and a few people asked: “What about law school?” Fair question.

When I started law school, it came from a massive sense of lost purpose — post-career, post-social-media icon (ha!), post-COVID skeptic. Everything I thought I understood about success, meaning, and certainty had… shifted and truthfully, I was lost with 40 years left to go on this planet. Law school felt like a logical way to re-engage, to rebuild structure.

But starting a second career in your late forties is humbling, as is going to school with people half your age and having no social outlets there. But more than that, it’s expensive, time-consuming, and full of uncertainty. A real question I’ve asked myself is “Will I even be hired as a 50-year-old prosecutor?” If the answer was no… part of me was saying “Why bother.” I’m not used to self doubt, but I was dripping in it.

But what’s most humbling is the reality a lot of people are facing the same thing as me right now — especially in oil and gas, but all across the economy as well. Basically everywhere but AI is in a recession and has people asking “What if I lose my job? What’s next?” I hear you.

The retreat I mentioned last week and went on this weekend gave me a huge shot of perspective. I’ll write more later, but here’s the headline: Western medicine treats symptoms. It prescribes pills for anxiety, depression, PTSD — but rarely asks why we feel that way in the first place. It keeps you on the drugs instead of helping you off. Just like we treat obesity with medication instead of saying, “eat better, move more.”

So: more to come as I process it all. But fear not — law school remains core to my next few years. Gratitude is added in a major way as well.

Closing Thought

Paper wealth is still wealth — until it isn’t.

Purpose is still purpose — until it shifts.

And bubbles, whether financial or personal, always find their pin.

But we only have one life.