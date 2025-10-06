#hottakeoftheday

dave walker
8d

Your analogy to other bubbles is spot on. It doesn’t feel recessionary down on Main Street here in middle GA. I just came back from a bird hunting trip in North Dakota, I pulled horses to run dogs from, EVERY truck stop south of St. Louis was completely full plus. I’ve never seen so many semi’s and campers battling for parking. It is definitely a strange economy in a lot of areas.

Russell A. Paielli
8d

Western medicine does some amazing things for acute conditions, but when it comes to chronic conditions it is completely corrupted by big pharma as far as I am concerned. The corruption goes all the way down to the medical journals, which rarely if ever actually report on the danger or ineffectiveness of a prescription drug. Doctors are programmed to solve every problem with a drug, and most of those drugs do far more harm than good in the end. The objective is to get people on as many drugs as possible and keep them on them for the rest of their life. I see it first hand. Let's hope RFK Jr can wake people up, but he has a huge job ahead fighting the corruption.

