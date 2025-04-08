Today I want to take a break from the stock market and our series on tariffs. It’s up, it’s down. It’s going to be wild and as I said yesterday, eleven more days “to slow the spread.” Expect fireworks, fake news (but real fake news) and huge volatility. I don’t give investment advice but I bought some yesterday and sold some 4600 S&P puts.

But for today, let’s revisit a topic from late March: immigration and executive power. They are a much bigger piece of what’s coming than people are giving credit to. So today, we’re back to the story of the 261 deportees, the legal battle playing out in real time, and why it matters. And, in #hottakeoftheday style, to make the point, I’ll compare two names you don’t usually see side by side: Kilmar Abrego Garcia and Derek Chauvin and juxtapose with school choice (I bet you didn’t have that in your bingo card). But they’re connected—for the exact same reason. The government can’t bring Kilmar back from El Salvador, even if it wanted to. And it can’t pardon Chauvin. Because the consequences of either move would be catastrophic.

Kilmar: “Withholding” Can’t Be a Backdoor to Permanent Status

Kilmar came to the U.S. when he was 14, fleeing gang violence in El Salvador. He got a “withholding of removal” order in 2019. That’s not asylum. It’s a legal pause—a recognition that you might be tortured if sent back, so we don’t send you… for now. It’s temporary. But like many things in immigration, it became permanent. And when ICE finally deported him last month, the political machine kicked into gear.

Advocates say he has a wife, a kid, a job. That he’s not a gang member anymore. That he deserves to stay. But if that’s the standard—“I fled a gang 11 years ago and I’m not in one now”—then every single person from every tough country in the world can say the same. And stay forever.

We can’t support 8 billion people. That’s not a moral position—it’s a logistical one. The border has to mean something. Otherwise, we’re just choosing who gets in based on who has the best sob story and the best lawyer.

Chauvin: Symbols Are Unfair—and Necessary

Chauvin’s still in prison. The system put him there. Whether you think he’s a murderer or a scapegoat, he’s not getting out. Not because the facts are settled. But because the reaction to a pardon would make the Rodney King riots look like child’s play.

The summer of 2020 was chaos—mass protests, violence, property damage, zero accountability. And the people who broke the law largely got away with it. Because it wasn’t just individuals—it was an entire race with rightful anger about how they’ve been treated for generations. That anger was real. But the pass they got was real too.

If a Trump administration even considered releasing Chauvin, it wouldn’t be Obama 2.0. Every protester who threw a brick would be arrested. Every vandal prosecuted. That’s the trade. So the government won’t touch Chauvin. Not because it’s fair. Because releasing him would send a message: that what happened doesn’t matter. That there’s forgiveness for cops who cross the line. And that’s a message we can’t send.

School Choice: Don’t Bail—Fix It

Similarly, the same logic applies to school choice. If you don’t like your school, don’t bail. Fix it. Fire the teachers who can’t teach. Hire armed guards. Kick out the students who bring chaos into classrooms. But don’t just leave and come to “my school” because yours failed.

Every time someone leaves, the kids who can’t leave get stuck in something worse. And the people running the bad school never get held accountable. That’s not equity. That’s neglect.

Yes, wealth and class and upbringing matter. But here’s a hard example: my son would never bring a knife to a track meet. That’s not society—that’s parenting. And the kid who does bring a knife? He should get the electric chair (Editor’s Note: In Texas, which loosely follows the Model Penal Code, what most people think of as “murder” is typically charged as second-degree and isn’t a capital offense. For it to be capital murder, the prosecution would need to show that the killing was committed in the course of another felony—like robbery or burglary—with the knife used to advance that crime. That’s legally possible, but practically unlikely—especially since the hypothetical involves a minor. The “electric chair” line wasn’t a literal sentencing recommendation. It was about the importance of symbols). Not because he’s evil. But because the message protects the rest. The signal has to be clear: we don’t tolerate this. Period.

TROs, Class-Wide Relief, and One-Case-At-A-Time

That’s why TROs—temporary restraining orders—for entire categories of people are dangerous. One person. One case. One outcome. You can’t halt all deportations or all terminations or all prosecutions just because a single case feels unfair. It’s why, in my view, the Supreme Court granted a stay on this case last night.

Here’s the truth: if you want to stop mass layoffs of government workers? Fine. The person who lost their job should sue the same way: one by one. Not states intervening. Not political parties doing theatre. We have to stop pretending that the law is about feelings. Sometimes, your outcome matters less than the message it sends.

Kilmar can’t come back because the second he does, thousands more believe they can too. Chauvin can’t go free because the second he does, the rule of law fractures—again. In both cases, the stakes are bigger than the person. That’s not justice. That’s reality.

Like thinking harder? Want 10 minutes inside my head each day? Like. Subscribe. Forward. And whatever you do—don’t stop asking better questions.