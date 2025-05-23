A couple years ago, I stopped doing the hottakeoftheday podcast. At the time, I was trying to ease back into the oil and gas world, maybe rehab the image I had a little bit—some of the controversy I stirred up in 2018 calling out the absurd number of CEOs per barrel and their capital management, and then again during COVID when I dared to question lockdown orthodoxy and was labeled a heartless savage who wanted to kill grandma.

The truth is: I pulled back. And I regret it.Because if there’s one thing I’ve learned over the last few years—post-exit, post-purpose, post-illusion of certainty—it’s that conversations matter. Even the uncomfortable ones. Especially the uncomfortable ones.

So I’m starting again.

This week, I’m re-launching a new podcast called Field Notes with my partner Max Gagliardi It’s not just about energy, or real estate, or economics—it’s about thinking clearly in a world addicted to narratives. Max and I are building a real estate project in Broken Bow, Oklahoma—two cabins, two lots, a test case in post-airbnb America—and as we plan it, we’re talking about everything from investing to politics to construction timelines and capital cycles. Just two guys with experience and capital trying to build again—better.

Episode One is live, and it ends with a story that you probably missed this week because the headlines were full of noise: The Trump administration cut a deal with the state of New York.

The terms? New York gets to “restart its offshore wind projects”—previously halted under Trump’s energy push—in exchange for allowing natural gas pipelines to finally, finally, move forward.

And that trade? That quiet handshake? It says more about the real state of energy policy than 100 X posts about energy independence from the DOE.

Because here’s the uncomfortable truth for New York and the subsidy lobbyists: Wind is not the future.

It’s my least favorite source of power. It’s ugly, it’s unreliable, and it’s economically teetering on the edge of collapse.

The public doesn’t see it yet—but insiders do.

Orsted, once the global offshore wind darling, is hemorrhaging money. BP has quietly admitted they made a strategic error leaning into wind. Projects are being canceled. Margins have evaporated. The cost curves never bent the way the lobbyists promised.

Why? Because the technology just doesn’t work the way it needs to.

Wind isn’t dispatchable. It has low capacity factors—especially in peak demand conditions. The bigger you build, the more fragile the system becomes, especially offshore. These are massive turbines in high-corrosion, high-failure environments with no fallback. They require backstop generation (usually gas), massive capital outlays, and they degrade quickly.

And the economics? Brutal.

Wind developers are failing to meet targets, overrunning budgets, and demanding bailouts. The idea that we can “electrify everything” on the back of wind and solar is a fantasy. Grid instability is rising. Storage is nowhere close. Meanwhile, landowners are suing to stop wind farms, communities are waking up to the aesthetic and property value cost, and even climate advocates are quietly shifting their tone.

So yes—offshore wind gets restarted. But only because natural gas pipelines are now greenlit.

That’s the story. That’s the tell. That’s the trade that no one wants to talk about.

Because deep down, everyone knows: you can’t run a state—let alone a country—on power that doesn’t show up when you need it.

Energy policy is about reliability, not ideology.

That’s the kind of thing we’ll be talking about every week on Field Notes. It’s raw, it’s real, it’s a conversation—not a lecture. No editing. Just perspective from the field.

Feels good to be behind the mic again.

https://www.youtube.com/@thefieldnotes