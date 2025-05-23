#hottakeoftheday

#hottakeoftheday

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stu Turley's avatar
Stu Turley
1h

Outstanding, and I would love to an interview there with you in Broken Bow with Max if we can get it on the calendar! GREAT Job getting your podcast going again and we want to help get your story out there!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
dave walker's avatar
dave walker
15m

Can’t wait!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 David Ramsden-Wood
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture