Change is driven by emergencies. Necessity is the mother of all invention, after all, and I don't think the DAs have felt the necessity yet. That's going to have a very negative second-order consequence over the next few years.

Six weeks into my criminal defense career (I love it as much as my oil and gas days, and even I'm surprised to say that), I've talked with a number of students working in DA offices. I've also watched the performance of DAs and the police up close, because it's now my job. As a citizen, I deeply respect them both and want them to be as successful as possible. But my observations up close aren't uniformly positive. The DA massively overcharges crimes, and the police aren't as thorough in their investigations as I would like to see. That leads to a pretty basic conclusion: I kind of want the people being charged with things to have actually committed the thing. And I don't want them overcharged just because it's scary.

Perhaps you don't know, so I'll tell you how it works. The DA adds every multiplier on the menu: crime of violence, domestic violence, and so on. Sometimes it's driven by something as simple as grabbing someone and "causing them pain" (a term of art), which conveniently leads to a charge of third degree assault.

Now imagine the DAs could build stronger cases from the police work and investigatory work done in advance of them. They probably wouldn't need to rely on overcharging just to get a plea deal. The tools are there for them: case management systems, communication, emails, documentation, scanning discovery, police reports, and investigatory reports. Find the gaps, then close them with a few phone calls to the other people it could have been, and rule them out. Then you can say, here's the charge, and that's the outcome. In our country it's innocence until proven guilty, and that only means something when the proof is there.

That's how our world gets to be less driven by paperwork and motions, and actually gets to the business of solving crimes, of making the community safe, and of enabling people to make reasonable mistakes without having their life come to an end.

So why haven't they done it? Because the pain isn't high enough yet. Defense attorneys are using AI to go through discovery, and they are driving buses through the DA's cases. Cases that should have been winnable are being lost, and the losses are stacking up. That is what will force the change. Government is very slow, but losing is a powerful teacher.

And the money tells you where this is headed. The biggest companies in the world are spending $750 billion in capital this year to build this infrastructure out. That can't be that wrong. At some point, the DA's office will have no choice but to pick up the same tools the defense bar already. Because unlimited capital resources (government) can only be beat by unlimited compute resources (anyone with a Claude subscription).

Coming soon to a court room near you? Claude v. Claudia.