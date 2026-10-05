#hottakeoftheday

#hottakeoftheday

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Ramsden-Wood's avatar
David Ramsden-Wood
Oct 5

Incentives are a real thing. Lots of changes could be made. It’s ironic that the thing that tries to run our lives is the least efficient.

Reply
Share
Mark Rivenbark's avatar
Mark Rivenbark
Oct 5

Sorry to say I have very little respect for our judicial system. Think about it this way: DA's and cops are government employees, so, no matter the outcome, it all pays the same. Defense attorneys and investigators are private sector employees, so they can only eat what they kill. We both know you understand incentives better than most folks.

Reply
Share
1 reply
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 David Ramsden-Wood · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture