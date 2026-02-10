In 1992, when I was fifteen, My Cousin Vinny came out in theaters. That was also the year Clint Eastwood’s Unforgiven won Best Picture, alongside nominees The Crying Game and A Few Good Men. If we had a Back to the Future moment (which came out in 1985, since I know you were curious) and I had told my younger self then that I’d be sitting in law school thirty-four years later, watching Vinnie through the lens of evidence and civil procedure… well, I would have been surprised.

But that’s the thing about life and careers I wrote about in “What the F@&k…”—they don’t move in straight lines. They move like rivers. You float for a while, you take a few bends you didn’t plan on, sometimes you end up somewhere you never imagined, and eventually, we all end up in the ocean.

This semester, several of my professors—especially my Evidence professor, who is also a judge and an exceptional teacher—regularly reference My Cousin Vinny. Tuesdays and Thursday nights, somewhere between hearsay exceptions and burdens of proof, Vinny Gambini makes a cameo. So last night, I rewatched it.

You know what? It holds up. Genuinely. Unlike certain childhood favorites—The Goonies, for example, which I strongly recommend you never revisit if you value your memories—My Cousin Vinny is still sharp, still funny, and still weirdly instructive.

What struck me this time wasn’t the humor, though I laughed. It was that the entire movie works because the rules matter. The comedy depends on procedure. The story turns on evidence. And the resolution comes not from grandstanding or moral speeches, but from knowing what questions to ask, when to ask them, and how to prove a fact that actually matters.

We live in a time where there’s a lot of casual disdain for rules, process, and institutions. The police, ICE, Congress, the Constitution. Maybe they aren’t perfect but they exist to govern us. And thy have worked pretty well. Until they’re gone. And then we act surprised when things break.

My Cousin Vinny isn’t really a legal comedy so much as a lesson and defense of the unglamorous stuff. It’s funny because it understands that when the rules are followed, truth has a way of surfacing.

Thirty-four years ago, I just thought it was a good movie. I had no idea it would resurface in a courtroom-adjacent classroom, quoted by a judge, as a teaching tool. But that’s how the river works. Sometimes you don’t know where you are going, but in hindsight it’s easy to see how you got here. I’m concerned if we don’t have a few more anchors in civil procedure, evidence and the Constitution, we might end up somewhere we don’t want to be.

And maybe that’s the real takeaway: the boring rules, the long paths, and the slow lessons age better than we think. That, and Marisa Tomei was fantastic, which explains why she won the Oscar for best supporting actress.