There’s a lot going on in markets right now, but the theme is simple: every drawdown focused on a villain, and this cycle picked Michael Saylor.

Howard Marks wrote this month about how markets fixate on one story at a time. SVB meant the entire banking system was about to collapse.

A fraud in a private auto-loan shop meant all private credit was doomed. Zion’s took a $50M write-down and suddenly people were searching for the next Lehman.

Today’s villain is MicroStrategy. The narrative was everywhere this week: “Bitcoin is crashing because Saylor’s going to get margin-called at $74k. If he blows up, he’ll have to dump the coins, which will crash Bitcoin further.” Except… that isn’t actually how the structure works.

And the only reason I know that is because a friend of mine—who is reading this, thank you—walked me through it earlier today and sent me a super useful X post.

https://x.com/financelancelot/status/1991666757950664878?s=

As it turns out, here’s the truth: If the debt gets “called”,MicroStrategy pays in equity—not by selling Bitcoin. Yes, it’s extremely dilutive to shareholders. Yes, MSTR stock can get smoked. But no, they don’t dump Bitcoin into the market.

They engineered it that way on purpose, because selling the asset they’re built on would literally detonate the whole strategy. So what Saylor actually created is a hyper-levered Bitcoin vehicle:

– massive upside if BTC runs

– equity dilution if BTC falls

– but no forced selling of Bitcoin itself

Once you understand that, the last few days of Bitcoin trading makes a mountain out of a molehill. Meanwhile, Peter Schiff the gold dealer is yelling at everyone who will listen bitcoin is dead. As I argued this week, if you like gold, you kind of have to like bitcoin. Or hate both. Your choice. But they are functionally the same.

So the front running Saylor comes on top of the October 10th crypto liquidation wave and the market suddenly realized how leveraged everyone actually was and we moved down 35% in 6 weeks. Tada. Investing is less fun when it goes down.

Let’s Zoom Out

Today, it was announced the Fed won’t have the jobs report ahead of the December meeting. Translation: they’ll be cutting without data, which is perfect cover and the market rallied hard accordingly.

The truth is we are in a K-economy where a huge chunk of homeowners are staring at underwater mortgages and payment resets and the wealthy are eating at Sushi Den for an obscene amount of money for lunch for three. It means the only political solution is longer mortgages (50-year, portable, assumable), rate cuts, and stimulus-by-another-name (aka currency debasement).

That’s why gold and Bitcoin should be working.

On reflection, that’s why the Bitcoin selloff looks more like fear of Saylor than fear of the reason you own bitcoin in the first place (because you believe government is inept)..

I’ll say this, if the “Saylor forced-selling” panic is wrong bitcoin got whacked when it should have traded up today.

One of my former business partners and best friends say “put 2% of your net worth in bitcoin. If it goes to zero, your life doesn’t change. If it goes to $1 million a coin, that 2% became 20%.”

That’s the whole trade. As per usual, I’m slow keep up with him. He’s brilliant, but obviously I’m better looking. You can’t have it all….

So for me—given what we “know” about the MicroStrategy structure—I’m likely a buyer on Monday. Worst case scenario, it craters and makes a nice tax loss against the beautiful Franklin Mountain Energy sale to Coterra. This isn’t investment advice, btw, this is me being me.

Also, to everyone who’s reached out saying they appreciate the writing cadence lately: thank you.

I do it for you.

I do it for me.

And I do it to procrastinate studying for finals.

Win-win-win.

Have a great weekend.