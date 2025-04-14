Flying back from Philly last night, I had one of my more memorable Masters Sundays—watching live, over the shoulder, from my middle seat in the back of the plane. Say what you will, but I’ll always be cheap… sorry, United.

Rory’s reaction after sinking that putt on the first playoff hole? That was pure joy. Pure relief. Fourteen years of weight lifted. I instantly thought of the Nike commercial with young Rory watching Tiger. And now—he’s joined him.

Because if you remember 2011, you know from where the heartache originated. Back then, 21-year-old Rory McIlroy stood on the 10th tee with a four-shot lead, one hand on the green jacket… and completely fell apart. He shot a back-nine 43, including a triple on 10, a double on 12, and bogeys everywhere else. Final round: 80. He crumbled on golf’s biggest stage. It was the second biggest collapse in Masters history (Faldo beating Norman….).

And this year? Rory doubled 1, doubled 13, and missed a 4-footer to win on 18. It felt like heartbreak again. The group of us on the plane secretly watching gasped.

His shot inside Rose to 2 feet on the first playoff hole was unbelievable.

Then, he buried it. 10 years since his last major. He dropped to his knees, weeping. And finally—finally—completed the career Grand Slam. Only six men in history have done it: Sarazen, Hogan, Player, Nicklaus, Woods… and now, McIlroy.

Not much else to say. Enjoy the video. And go do something great this week. You never know who’s watching.