When I finished my semifinal match this weekend, a longtime squash friend and competitor—someone I’ve played against for decades—came up and said:

“You’re doing amazing things for women’s sports. When are you due?”

I said, “Right after my final… when’s the 3/4 playoff?”

We both laughed. It wasn’t mean. It was real. It was respect. It was merit. Then we looked at each other and said what only competitors do: “See you in Australia. 2026 Worlds.”

Because that’s what competition is supposed to be. No soft stuff. No punches pulled. Just honesty. Accountability. Merit. You win, or you lose. You work harder, or you don’t. You come back better, or you get left behind.

There’s a video from a while back—Bryson and Rory on the range. Someone asks Rory who he wants to be paired with in the final group at the Masters. He says, “Bryson. So I can do to him what he did to me at the U.S. Open.” Bryson smiles and says, “You kind of did it to yourself.” That’s not trash talk. That’s truth talk. Rory did.

I lost in the final today. 3-1 to a former World No. 39. He was better today. Flat out. He’s really bloody good. Still. I hate 2nd. And next year? I’m coming back to beat him.

That’s sports. That should be life.

But instead, we’re drowning in DEI checkboxes and “safe space” culture. We’ve confused softness for kindness, and truth for hate. Jonathan Haidt called it—the coddling of the American mind is a virus. And we’ve all been infected.

When I was a kid, if you were fat, you got called fat. Dumb? You got called dumb. Retarded? You got called that too. Not because it was “nice” but because you were acting like an idiot. No one ever used that word about a developmental challenge. That’s mean. That’s unfair. But in a fair match, it was the feedback loop of reality. Feedback as a kid wasn’t always kind, but it worked. You either got better… or you crumbled. That’s not bullying. That’s called “be better.”

But let’s draw a line here. Not everyone is built for the arena. Not everyone wants to be the alpha—and that’s not weakness. That’s reality. And those not built for the arena, shouldn’t push DEI as the solution because that’s not reality either.

Every society is a pyramid—and that’s not a bug, it’s a feature. What matters is how we treat everyone in it. A real meritocracy has winners and losers. Bryson understands that. That’s why, on the eve of the final round at Augusta, he was out in the neighborhood putting with strangers. Kindness last night, Killer mentality today.

DEI tries to fake that kind of connection. It assigns value based on position, not performance. And in doing so, it flattens the whole thing. That’s not justice. That’s collapse. When you celebrate only the people at the bottom—not because of what they’ve done, but simply because they’re at the bottom—you don’t create dignity. You create delusion. You smoosh the pyramid flat like a pancake. And when everyone’s flat, no one stands tall. Turns out everybody just lives poorly.

There’s a saying—Hard times create strong men. Strong men create good times. Good times create weak men. And weak men create hard times. We are deep in “weak men create hard times” right now.

And that brings us to Trump. He’s a competitor. A brawler. He trolls. He taunts. He lives for the fight.

People say, “That’s not presidential!”

Right. And that’s why the world listened. Because it wasn’t “presidential.” It was alpha.

I’ve said: 15 days to slow the spread. Not of COVID—of comfort. Of complacency. Of softness. Of easy money on Wall Street. And the people screaming “this isn’t the way!” are the same ones who’d rather lose gently than win ugly. Sorry. Life’s not the Ivy League with 45% scaling to a B+. This is the real world.

After I lost in the final, my same friend said “Can you imagine how good you’d be if you weren’t 20 pounds too heavy?” I had been off the court 30 seconds.

It wasn’t offensive. It wasn’t mean. We set up quarterly training sessions until next summer’s trip to Australia. He came 3rd, which is far worse than 2nd!

Here’s the truth: Don’t want to get beat? Train harder. That’s not mean. That’s merit. And we need a lot more of it—with just enough humanity to keep it from turning toxic.

Now, to the real question. Who wins? Rory or Bryson?