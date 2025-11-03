#hottakeoftheday

Robots and Chips
2d

The zero premium all-equity structure is exactly what midstream operators like Energy Transfer want to see from their upstream customers. When producers consolidate for scale and FCF rather than growth, it means more predicable throughput commitments and less volumetric risk for pipeline infrastructure. Your point about the industry's center of gravity shifting to Midland is spot on since that's where ET has massive pipeline capacity already built out. If Chord does eventually roll into this as you suggest, the combined entity would have even more negotiating leverage, but also more incentive to maximize utilization on existing infrastructure rather than chase new basins.

Jeff Chestnut
2d

A great day for both companies.

This gem in the post: “ The inventory is finite, the capital is cautious and not coming back, and the market will reward free cash flow and debt management over growth. “. Means that execs will have to actually manage an oil company to be an oil company.

