Well, it finally happened. Civitas and SM Energy announced their merger, and I couldn’t be happier about it. Sure, it’s zero premium and all equity—but that’s exactly what $60 oil and limited runway for the industry looks like. To me, this merger makes perfect sense.

In a world where every E&P needs to chase scale, efficiency, and the ability to be more relevant than a zero-revenue AI startup, combining two undervalued operators with complementary footprints (as in—they both produce oil and gas, and beyond that there’s really no overlap) is as logical as it gets. It’s Merger Monday.

All consolidation makes sense right now. The inventory is finite, the capital is cautious and not coming back, and the market will reward free cash flow and debt management over growth. Owning oil and gas stocks today is just a bet on the turn—a move back to $80 in a supply-constrained world. OPEC+ has paused its hikes, MBS visits D.C. later this month, and while it’s been painful to hold equities (I own both Civitas and SM for this exact transaction, as it happens), it’s always darkest before the dawn.

So to survive, companies have to merge their way into lower costs, better optionality, and a story big enough for institutions to care again. This one was obvious—not just because of the numbers, but because of the people. With an interim CEO at Civitas and an incoming CEO at SM who will take the reins of the combined entity, the outcome was all but written. It’s the right mix of timing and shared logic.

Back in September, I wrote to SM’s Investor Relations team and said: “As a going concern, approaching Civitas about a merger would be my first call.” It wasn’t activism—just math, logic, and timing. And it’s nice to see logic finally win.

I’m glad it keeps a meaningful oil and gas presence in Denver, though the job losses from the merger will sting. As the industry’s center of gravity drifts south to Midland, it’s good to see a serious, scaled operator remain anchored in Colorado. Call me nostalgic.

And if I were a betting man—and I am—I’d say once the dust settles on this transaction, the next logical step is rolling in Chord (which I also own for that exact reason and no, this isn’t investment advice for shareholders, just for Boards of Directors). The math works, the story fits, and the capital markets should love it. SM, Civitas, Chord—call it the three-part harmony of rational consolidation.

For now, though, credit where it’s due. Two teams saw the obvious and had the discipline to act. It’s about time.