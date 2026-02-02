#hottakeoftheday

#hottakeoftheday

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
NTX Oilman's avatar
NTX Oilman
11h

Healthy waistlines are always more meaningful than healthy balance sheets. Thanks for keeping your following focused on the truly important things in life. I’m down 100 in the last 4.5 years and feel amazing. Some days are harder than others, but I’ve not had one where I thought “it’s not worth it” since I started my journey.

Reply
Share
1 reply by David Ramsden-Wood
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 David Ramsden-Wood · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture