Without further ado—Merger Monday.

We talked about Devon and Coterra previously and a lot of people I respect on X have been writing about it all day so I won’t add any script to say congrats to those teams for doing what everyone knew was inevitable. Consolidation in E&P is an absolute most . I’ve been saying that since 2018 (which now feels like a lifetime ago), but better late than never. If you’re a mid-cap sitting on stagnant inventory and bloated G&A, this is the playbook. Merge or slowly bleed relevance.

It’s not investment advice, because I know nothing, etc.—but I’ll reshare my hope: I’d love to see Permian Resources link up with Matador, and then see the now-SM Energy continue rolling with Crescent, Northern, and Chord. APA needs to do something; though what is truly a guess and anyone less than $2 billion on market cap should look at anyone who’s wells your drive by. That’s the only way to build relevance—be a $20B company over the next couple of years. Scale matters again. Pretending otherwise is just denial dressed up as “discipline.”

Equally fascinating—maybe more so—is the SpaceX xAI merger. What Elon has done with Colossus is remarkable. It’s a masterclass in speed: how fast you can stand up a real AI company, integrate it into a platform everyone had written off, and fundamentally change the narrative around X (formerly Twitter). Remember when everyone said he was insane for paying $44B?

The combined valuation of SpaceX and xAI is now roughly $1.5 trillion—about a 250% increase from six months ago, which is when I got into SpaceX. That’s… not nothing. Add in IPO rumors and chatter about a potential Tesla combination via direct listing, and suddenly this all looks very intentional. Like him or not politically, the guy just hammers. No wasted motion. The Elon book by Walter Isaacson is the best.

Merger Monday complete.

And one personal aside—one of my earliest readers, someone who’s stayed in touch over the seven years I’ve been writing, shared a photo with me today. He’s down 200 pounds. No gimmicks. Just eating less, exercising more, and committing to becoming the best version of himself.

Of all the things I’ve gotten to do through HTOTD, that kind of outcome hits different. I won’t call him out unless he wants to comment—but he knows who he is. I’m incredibly proud of you. Well done.