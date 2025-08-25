Merger Monday has always been one of my favorite rituals. Every Sunday night, I’d go to bed like a kid the night before Christmas. In 2018, I said 50% or the oil and gas jobs would be gone in 5 years and there would be 10 large publics, 10 large private and a handful of small guys picking at the edges. As it was then, it remains today: the “number of CEOs per barrel” in the industry is too high— too many companies chasing too few barrels and while industry has been massively rationalized, it’s happening at too slow a pace, in large part due to down right miserable prices.

At the end of the day, oil and gas is a trading business, not an ownership business. It’s taken me a large amount of time to stop fighting it and just accept what it is. Public E&Ps live and die by commodity cycles. Unlike real estate, which is 90% execution and 10% capital access, oil and gas flips the ratio: it’s 90% access to capital and 10% execution. The best operator in the world can’t make money at $60 WTI. The worst operator in the world mints money at $100. The rock is the rock — and with frac technology largely maxed out since 2016 (truthfully, look at the data normalized per foot), you can only shave costs on the margin. Commodity prices still decide everything.

Contrast that with my second-biggest personal exposure: real estate where I have now kicked off building two high end houses that supplement a large multi-family deal in South Carolina I did about a year ago, who I got to catch up with at Merion last week. What’s striking in those conversations is how much real estate really is about execution. You buy at the right price, you renovate properly, you lease long-term, you manage churn, you run the asset and refi when the sun is shining. So yes — interest rates matter — but they’re almost secondary if you’re operating in the right market with the right asset. It feels like a business where 90% is execution and 10% is capital because debt leverage is so easy.

That’s why today’s news — Crescent buying Vital Energy — is telling. Despite stocks having been hammered across the sector over the past year, this transaction possibly signals management teams are starting to internalize that crude might be lower for longer. I’ve been calling for $80 By year end, but push that out 6-12 more months, and companies with low inventory and high leverage (think Civitas) have issues, especially when Trump talks oil down every time it rallies. With MBS visiting Washington in November, it looks like the Saudis will keep playing ball at least until then.

So where does that leave us? In oil and gas, the winners are the ones who trade windows, not the ones who pretend to control outcomes. Stronger names like Permian Resources, which hasn’t been nearly as badly hit, may be buyers in the next two quarters. Others like Civitas may (and should) find themselves on the rolled into a bigger entity like Oxy or Chevron now that the FTC is less scary.

If Crescent–Vital is the first domino, the next three months could be one of the more interesting deal windows we’ve seen in a while. Meanwhile, real estate just keeps rewarding execution, but if you aren’t improving the property significantly for sale, it’s going to be a long and painful road.