In 2018, we sold OneEnergy. It was a 30-month sprint—fast, intense, high-stakes. And it worked. For me, I walked away with money, freedom, a couple bruises, and proof: I was as good as I thought I was. At least at oil and gas.

But here’s the truth: my former colleagues went on to build something bigger. Something more durable. More epic. What we built in OneEnergy was a rocket. What they built was a space station. And somewhere in the quiet and the void that followed me, I had to ask: what now? Those who have read me for the last 7 years of publishing, you know that’s been the biggest anchor for me. Because for most of my life, success was the scoreboard. Win the deal. Close out the round. Hit the number. That meant I mattered. That was the loop. That was the mission.

And when it was gone—when I stopped being needed—I started drifting. Not dramatically. Just slowly. Golf rounds. Squash tournaments. Book launch. Starting businesses. Law school. Anything to stay in motion. Anything to avoid standing still long enough to feel the void of being… unmoored.

On Memorial Day, that reflection feels heavier. Because I think about the men and women who served—who came home after the mission. After the uniform. After the structure. And found themselves asking the same question: who am I now? Different sacrifices, sure. But the same silence on the other side. The same loss of clarity. The same craving for purpose after the purpose is gone.

But in the last year, something shifted. Finally. The heaviness lifted. And, I started coaching again—not just to “give back,” but to connect. I watched my sons grow into men with their own plans, their own scars, their own agency. Ben came back last week and helped coach the girls’ golf team. He didn’t have to. He just wanted to. That meant more than almost anything else I’ve done this year. I hope it ignites a passion for coaching in him as it is in me.

I sat through lectures I didn’t need, wrote briefs I didn’t love, played squash matches that left me limping—but for the first time in a long time, I wasn’t trying to be impressive. I was just showing up. I was building habits of purpose, not chasing spikes of meaning.

Here’s what I’ve learned:

You can’t outrun quiet. If you’ve built your life around being important to others, the hardest work is learning to be enough for yourself.

Purpose isn’t always visible. It’s not a title or a ribbon or a balance sheet. It’s a Monday afternoon when your kid still wants to hang out. It’s standing next to someone who’s just starting their journey and realizing—you’ve got something left to give.

And legacy? It’s not what you did. It’s what remains when you stop doing.

So maybe that’s where I am now. Not finished. Not “arrived.” But grounded. Moving with intent again. And looking ahead. To Denver. To service. To rebuilding something that matters—not just in business or family, but in the civic fabric of the city I call home. It probably starts with a council run. Maybe more. But for now, it starts with re-engaging with what comes next.

Because I’m not drifting anymore.

And if you’re out there—veteran, founder, parent, anyone—wondering what comes after the mission… maybe it’s this.

Not fireworks. Not applause.

Just presence. Purpose. Peace.

This Memorial Day, let’s remember those who gave it all. But also, honor those still here, still searching, still rebuilding.

Keep going.