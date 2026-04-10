#hottakeoftheday

#hottakeoftheday

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Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
17h

Good Luck!

Leave nothing behind, all in!

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Dirk Todd's avatar
Dirk Todd
14h

Love it David! I played in individual golf tournaments most of my life at almost every level. Now, I am competing in Senior amateur golf tournaments and am seeing the game/journey in a whole different light and having some of the same insights as you. Best of luck this weekend!

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