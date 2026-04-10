I’m in New York for the US Masters squash tournament. Fourth year in a row. And as I pack my bag and get ready to go to the courts for round 1 in another hotel room, staring at another draw, I’m struck by something I wouldn’t have understood at 18, or 25, or even 40: the feelings we have toward the things that define us — sport, career, marriage, ambition — they ebb and flow in ways we can’t predict and certainly can’t control.

The Kid Who Didn’t Know Any Better

When I was a junior — 16, 17, 18 years old — squash was my world. The entire world. I was trying to make a national junior team. I was traveling internationally. I attacked it like a job because, functionally, it was one. I knew abstractly that a career and a mortgage and a family were out there somewhere, but they were distant. The court was immediate.

And here’s the thing about individual sport that nobody tells you until it’s too late: it turns you into a pure meritocrat. You eat what you kill. There are no teammates to hide behind, no group project to coast through. You get results proportional to your effort. You climb the pecking order one match at a time until you hit your ceiling — or your peak — and then, one day, you stop.

Lesson 1: Individual sport builds meritocrats. That’s a gift when you’re building a career (early). It’s a curse when the world doesn’t operate on merit — which is most of the time. I got fired a lot…

The Retirement Nobody Prepares You For

When I stepped away from competitive squash the first time, there was a void. Not immediately — you’re busy, you have a company to build, deals to close, a life to construct. But the void is there. It’s the same void I felt when I left oil and gas after selling OneEnergy. You spend years climbing, competing, proving yourself in an arena where scorekeeping is transparent. And then the scoreboard goes dark.

What do you do when the game you were built for ends?

You try to fill it. I certainly did. Multiple pseudo-comebacks over 25 years, each one a version of the same question: Can I still do this?

At 35, a weight-loss bet turned into a real training block. I beat the number 5 player in the country in the first round of nationals. Got invited to national team training camp. And then I learned something important: the gap between “competitive enough to surprise people” and “competitive enough to sustain it” is enormous — especially when you have a career, a family, and a life that doesn’t pause while you chase a ranking. The math didn’t work. I went back to retirement.

Lesson 2: There’s a difference between proving you can and proving you should. Knowing which question you’re answering saves years of misdirected effort.

The Comebacks

2018: I came back and won the Canadian doubles nationals in the 40-plus division, despite not particularly liking doubles. Lost in the singles semifinal to an old nemesis. Retired again.

Post-COVID: This one was different. Five years removed from my career in oil and gas, I was looking for something. Not just fitness, though I needed that too. I was looking for purpose — that meritocratic framework that had shaped me as a kid and driven me as an entrepreneur. Squash was the way back.

The first year, I was fit but I wasn’t playing enough. Lost in the quarterfinals to someone I should never have lost to. But here’s the thing about merit — it doesn’t care about should. It cares about what happened. I didn’t play well enough. Period.

Lesson 3: “Should have won” is the most dangerous phrase in competition and in business.** The market doesn’t care about your pedigree. The draw doesn’t care about your training. Results are results.

The Year It Clicked

2024 was the year. Won the US Masters. Won the Canadian Masters in the 45-plus division. Then, not satisfied, I took my father to Amsterdam for the World Masters and finished 9th.

But here’s the part that matters more than any of that: since then, my social life has revolved around squash. Not networking. Not deal flow. Not law school classmates — and I’ll be honest, I expected law school to provide community. It hasn’t. The age gap isn’t just years; it’s life stages. They’re starting careers. I’m at the tail end of one and the possible beginning of another. We occupy different worlds.

My squash friends? They’re my age. They trained as hard as I did as juniors. They competed for colleges or for their countries. They’ve arrived at the same realization: they’ll never play like they used to, and they’re genuinely happy to be out there. We play three to five times a week. We grab beers after. We talk about kids and knees and whether we should have stretched more in our 20s. It is, honestly, the best part of my life right now.

Lesson 4: Community doesn’t come from proximity or shared institutions. It comes from shared experience and shared stage of life. The guys I train with in Denver didn’t sign up to be my support system. They just showed up, same as me, and that’s what keeps it real.

Masters Weekend

So here I am. New York. The US Masters this week, Canada in three weeks, Worlds in Perth in August.

My body is in the best shape it’s been in. My head? Pretty good too but aware finals are around the corner and I’m not being a very good student right now. But something has shifted in my life and perspective that I couldn’t have manufactured or forced. I genuinely don’t care about the outcome this weekend. Not in a defeated way — in a liberated way. The process of getting here, losing 26 lbs at last count, the training sessions, the Tuesday night matches, the beers with my friends who understand — that’s the thing. That was always the thing. We just couldn’t see it when we were 18.

Lesson 5: When you stop caring about the outcome and fall in love with the process, you’ve already won. This is true in sport. It’s true in business. It’s true in life. The irony is that you usually play your best when the scoreboard stops mattering.

The View From Here

I’d like to be in the final on Sunday afternoon. I’d like to avenge last year’s loss to the number 1 seed. But if I don’t? I’ll have spent a weekend doing what I love, surrounded by people who understand what it took to get here.

They’re streaming the tournament, by the way. If you want to check in on some squash, the link and draw are here. And if it’s Masters weekend for you too — whether it’s golf, or squash, or just the quiet tournament of getting through another week — enjoy the process.

Have a blessed day.