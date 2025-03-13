Every talking head (especially left leaning ones) wants to say “Trump, Trump, Trump” or “Biden’s economy was so good and in 50 days Trump has destroyed it!!” But if we’re honest, that’s a distraction. The real issue in the markets today isn’t Trump—it’s valuation and huge liquidity. Two great examples of market hype over the last few years? Tesla and Nvidia. They are historically expensive by any rational metric.

Tesla’s stock price isn’t about how many cars it sells—it’s about what people think Tesla represents. Strip away the narrative, and the numbers tell a clear story. Tesla delivered 1.79 million vehicles in 2024, down slightly from 1.81 million in 2023, while Toyota sold 11.5 million vehicles in 2024. Tesla’s market cap sits at $1.37 trillion as of early 2025, dwarfing Toyota’s $280 billion. Tesla trades at roughly 8x revenue, far above legacy automakers hovering between 0.5x and 1x. Tesla also raked in $1.7 billion in regulatory credits in 2024, free money from governments propping up its bottom line while others scale production. Tesla’s forward P/E ratio is an absurd 125x as of March 2025 for a car company with flat growth. Believing this valuation means betting Tesla will one day outsell every automaker on the planet—combined. That’s not investing. That’s faith.

AI is transformative—no argument there. But when capital is cheap and risk feels low, market leaders get overvalued, and that’s Nvidia today. Nvidia’s market cap hit $3.29 trillion in early 2025, with revenue soaring to $35 billion in Q4 2024 alone, driven by GPUs for AI training. But I don’t understand the long term business model here and competition looms, with open-source models and rivals like AMD eroding the moat. I know one thing: AI disrupts search (think Google’s $300 billion annual revenue), and that’s huge downward pressure on Google and Meta stock, too. The issue isn’t Nvidia’s business or role go forward—it’s the market’s expectations. A P/E of 35x assumes uninterrupted dominance, but history shows tech cycles don’t work that way. Look at Intel or Cisco post-dot-com.

Bottom line: liquidity and cheap money have fueled a FOMO rally, pushing the S&P to 6100. Feeling rich drives spending, and spending drives inflation. Valuations this stretched rarely end well. I’m old enough to remember 2000 and then 2008 vividly and when the “buy the dip” mentality gets shaken out of the current swath of 30 year old fund managers, look out. That’s the real reason why we’ve seen the start of the correction and I think we go much lower.

The real economic driver of Main Street as opposed to Wall Street isn’t Nvidia, Tesla, or the S&P—it’s housing. Lower interest rates are needed to move housing, but lower rates boost spending, which stokes inflation. Inflation then forces austerity—either through spending cuts or higher rates. Demographics are the elephant in the room. Estimates peg the undocumented immigrant population at 20 million in 2025, a figure supported by ICE projections and think tank analyses. With the Trump administration repurposing the CBP One app to encourage self-deportation—offering a chance to leave voluntarily and avoid a permanent ban—it’s creating a hole in the labor market. That’s already tightening supply, pushing wages up for non-college-educated Americans. Pair this with reforms slashing Department of Education funding for universities and reducing or eliminating student loan forgiveness for public workers, and those $80,000 degrees in underwater basket weaving look like a terrible deal. Trump is reshaping the labor market entirely over the next 20 years, and that’s a feature, not a bug. He wants markets to reprice. Every young person should want that too. To me, it all makes sense and more than that, it’s all coordinated.

So where do I see value? Oil and gas remain my highest-conviction bet. U.S. oil production hit 13.2 million barrels per day (b/d) in 2019 but hasn’t grown meaningfully since, plateauing at 13.3 million b/d in 2024—flat over five years, with anemic growth averaging 0.5% annually over the last three. The U.S. has been supplying 100% of the world’s oil demand growth and it’s simply not possible anymore (re read the CERAWeek post for more details). Overall underinvestment in international drilling and exploration, despite steady global demand (100 million b/d in 2024), sets up a supply squeeze. LNG will be the thing that moves natural gas in 2026+, with U.S. exports hitting 12.1 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) in 2024 and capacity jumping to 13.7 Bcf/d in 2025 per EIA forecasts, thanks to new terminals like Plaquemines LNG and Corpus Christi Stage 3.

Single-family housing is the best real estate play. Multifamily has been overbuilt—apartment vacancy rates hit 6.5% in 2024, up from 5.5% in 2021—and immigration shifts are accelerating the trend. With 20 million undocumented immigrants facing a changed political climate, multifamily demand is cratering as renters thin out, pushing prices down. Single-family rentals at reasonable cap rates (5-6%) are the smarter long-term bet, especially as renting outpaces homeownership at the high end.

In public equities, I’m essentially sidelined, with cash in Treasuries yielding 4% and selling puts for an extra 3-4% annualized. If the S&P corrects to 4500-4800, I’ll move into selective equities. Until then, patience pays.

This market isn’t about Trump—it’s about valuation, interest rates, and structural shifts. Everything he’s doing works together to radically reshape the market: stagnant oil production since 2019, LNG unlocking natural gas, housing dynamics rewritten by immigration. Tariffs—on, then off—fill the gap, reducing demand while building what we consume in America, crushing other economies to make U.S. strength relatively more attractive. Gold card visas bring in millionaires to build and run businesses. Panama, Greenland, Governor Trudeau, Zelensky flip-flops, Saudi meetings—it’s all coordinated to lower interest rates through fear and safety. It looks irrational, but it’s not. The only thing Trump can’t afford is deflation, as it makes the debt unsustainable.

Most won’t be patient. That’s why most underperform.