Discussion about this post

Gary D. Davis
11h

Perhaps you should employee a poker analogy: you were dealt a really good hand. You sat at the table admiring it - each time the bet came around, you raised and players folded. Until now, when someone saw your raise and called. Suddenly, you had to make good on your hand. You won, but you're kind of down because now the thrill is gone. You have a stack of chips, but to get that thrill back, you've got to go through the whole process again. Who knows if you'll get that queen-high straight again....

Stay and play, or take your chips and get up from the table?

Take the win and enjoy. That's ultimately why you first sat at the table. Congrats on the winning hand. Poker, not farming.

1 reply by David Ramsden-Wood
Anne Keller
10h

Just got back from a trip home honoring a group of men who spent most of their careers teaching. Definitely not something you do to make your fortune. Some did well financially, others not as much. But they are all respected and loved in their communities, have helped a lot of kids (and grownups) over the years, and people smile when they come in the room. Some things money just doesn't buy. All depends what you want to be remembered for.

