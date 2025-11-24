There’s an old farm expression I’ve always liked—and definitely overused: make hay when the sun is shining.

But here’s the truth of the K-shaped economy we’re living in: student debt, car debt, and housing debt are at all-time highs… and yet the top end still has liquidity. For now.

Before the AI bubble pops (or doesn’t).

Before bitcoin goes to zero (or a million).

But for now, the top end still moves. And in that environment, when you have a unique asset in a unique location and you can sell it at a price you actually like, you take the shot.

My Phoenix place went under contract this weekend. Talking about it might jinx it, but it kept me up two straight nights wrestling with the decision and the implications. So, instead of writing about Paul Sankey’s excellent X video on the state of oil and gas (which you should watch), I’m writing about something closer to my heart before I get in the car and drive up to Dillon to start demolition—permits finally in hand—while procrastinating studying for finals. Again.

Like many private E&Ps, the Phoenix place was always for sale. I’d get three calls a week from agents, and each time I’d tell them the price, the closing date, and that if they delivered a buyer, it was theirs. After two years, someone finally hit the ask. It’s a fair price for the buyer, a price I’m happy with, and a perfect little moment where the market dynamics lined up just right.

It’s over a 2.3x including rental income in a little over six years. Which is crazy to say out loud—and underscores why housing has become totally unaffordable. I “stole it” on the buy, taking advantage of highly leveraged and motivated sellers right before the 2020 era of cheap capital… but still.

So why sell it? Simple: it frees up capital for higher-return strategies. And somewhere in that sentence is the absence of any emotion, which is exactly the point. The real question is this:

Is constantly exiting at the “right economic moment,” instead of staying in things you love, a reasonable long-term strategy?

That was the loop I spun on all weekend. And it took me straight back to the OneEnergy days. The whole point of building a private equity company is to sell it. But the day you sell it, you lose the daily battle, the team, the collaboration. You wake up and realize the “win” meant trading in your favorite part of the game.

My real-estate approach has the same dynamic. Location matters. You buy well, you “develop” intelligently, and when the market gives you a window, you exit. You redeploy. You go again.

Even when you loved it.

Even when you weren’t done yet.

Because the numbers are the numbers—and in a world where rates are high and debt loads are higher, you don’t ignore good economics.

Here’s the lesson I keep circling back to: You don’t have to be bullish to make hay. You just have to capture moments. And you have to not lose money.

The Phoenix exit isn’t a victory lap. It’s a redeployment event. A chance to move capital into the next thing and at present, there are a lot of “next things.”

But I sure will miss that place in Phoenix.

As it turns out, rate of return still beats legacy.

But it’s getting closer.