One of the key economic questions surrounding the Trump administration’s immigration policy is the actual financial impact of mass deportation. While the implications may seem obvious at a glance, the broader economic effects on housing, labor markets, and overall tax revenues, warrant a deeper analysis. For example, in Texas, an estimated 50% of the construction workforce is undocumented, raising concerns about potential labor shortages and increased building costs. Likewise, fewer undocumented renters could affect housing demand and rental prices. Given the scale of the proposed deportations, it’s worth breaking down the numbers to assess the real economic consequences of removing millions of undocumented workers. Here’s my best attempt at an objective, data-driven analysis.

The true number of undocumented immigrants in the U.S. is almost certainly higher than the 9.94 million officially estimated. Given the record border crossings of 10-20 million in the last four years, the idea that the total undocumented population has remained relatively unchanged is unlikely. While some of these migrants have been deported or left voluntarily, the sheer volume suggests that 15-20 million undocumented immigrants may currently reside in the U.S.

When it comes to taxes, the commonly cited figure of $75.6 billion in total contributions from undocumented immigrants appears to be overstated. The IRS reports 5.8 million active ITINs, but not all ITIN holders are undocumented, and many undocumented workers do not file taxes at all. Additionally, a large portion of this population is employed off the books in cash-based jobs in industries such as construction, agriculture, and hospitality, meaning they do not contribute income or payroll taxes. A more realistic estimate, based on 6-8 million actual tax-paying undocumented workers, places their total income and payroll tax contributions between $45-60 billion, significantly lower than the reported $75.6 billion.

Even though undocumented immigrants do contribute taxes, their economic impact is more complicated than simple revenue generation. Many use fraudulent or borrowed Social Security numbers, which means they pay into Social Security and Medicare but will never collect benefits—a financial gain for the U.S. government. However, their presence also contributes to wage suppression in certain industries. Employers who hire undocumented workers often pay lower wages than they would to legal employees, reducing overall income tax revenue. If these jobs were filled by legal workers, wage levels would likely increase, leading to higher tax contributions per worker and potentially offsetting any labor shortages that might arise from stricter immigration enforcement.

The most underreported economic issue is the massive tax gap created by cash-based undocumented employment. If 7-10 million undocumented immigrants work off the books, and the average lost tax revenue per worker is around $5,000, this results in $35-50 billion in lost federal and state income taxes annually. This loss partially offsets their tax contributions and further reduces wage competition for low-skilled U.S. workers.

Ultimately, the net fiscal impact of undocumented immigration is likely neutral to slightly negative, with a potential tax shortfall of $0-10 billion per year. This is far from the narrative that undocumented immigrants are a massive economic drain, but also challenges the claim that they are an overwhelming financial benefit. The real economic consequence comes in wage suppression, which benefits businesses and consumers by keeping prices lower but disproportionately harms low-income American workers who struggle to compete with cheaper labor.

A 2024 Oxfam America study estimates that 39 million U.S. workers (23% of the workforce) earn less than $17 per hour. So….

If undocumented labor declines, wages in agriculture, hospitality, and construction could rise 10-20%, driving grocery prices up 3-5% while rents drop 5-15% due to lower housing demand. Low-skilled American workers would see wage gains, but landlords and businesses dependent on cheap labor would struggle. With higher interest rates and lower rents, this will force sales in multi family rental units and lower housing costs. Consumers would pay more for fresh food, though lower rents in some areas could offset these costs. Most hit? The construction sector, already facing labor shortages and rising wages and a huge rebuilding effort in Los Angeles, could experience significant delays and cost overruns, potentially pushing single family home prices up despite declining rental costs and cap rates.