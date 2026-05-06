It’s Wednesday in Denver. My Evidence final was supposed to be today but a surprise snow storm closed the school, which is why I’m home and why you’re reading this.

Legal Profession went Monday—50 multiple choice questions, very long hypotheticals for each, basically saying it’s not proper to sleep with your client (even if they owe you fees) and you can’t share confidential information, things we all learned watching LA Law. But ethics is a thing so I memorized the Model Rules, the Colorado variations. Turns out studying all day actually works. I walked out of that exam feeling better than I expected, which is either a good sign or a trap.

Evidence is now tomorrow. Same time. Sam place. Closed book, closed note. Which is genuinely ironic given that every rule I’m memorizing is one Google search away from anyone with a phone. But the exercise is knowing that 801(d)(1)(A) and 801(d)(2)(A) are completely different animals. Prior inconsistent statements versus opposing party statements. One is about a witness who changed their story and how you can get around the hearsay problems. The other is about what your opponent said, and how you get get around hearsay problems. Costly to confuse in an exam room, but far worse if you don’t know the difference with your client on trial. Perhaps why that’s why the exam is with no notes and no internet.

Last weekend in Vancouver, I got pounded in the final. The first two games were competitive. Ish. The third was something else entirely—not a match, a clinic. Same story as at the US Masters the month before. Two finals, two beatdowns in game three, two second place finishes. Five months of training, down 30 pounds, and I’ve now lost two finals in a row. I’ve always believed failure is where the real work happens. I have a lot of work to do before Perth.

What made Vancouver special had nothing to do with the result. My parents flew in from Calgary. My sister was there, her partner, my son. Squash is the most individual sport there is—just you and the other guy and four walls. But my dad’s coming to Perth for Worlds in August, same as he came to Amsterdam. It’s become our thing. Some fathers and sons fish. We fly to the other side of the world and watch me lose in a glass box. Starting next week, we’ll be preparing to lose a little bit less.

Meanwhile, my boys were doing something completely different. They put together their monthly investment memos for the family trust. Eight new positions, five exits, full valuation work, scenario analysis on a pre-revenue biotech. Typed up clean, marked “Internal Use Only.” It’s one of those exercises I created for them that I didn’t quite appreciate how impactful it would be to them, or to me, or to our relationship. They’re seeing the world as supply chains and catalysts and capital allocation decisions. That’s not nothing.

One of the things they’re watching is what’s happening to airlines. Spirit died Saturday. The same day I was playing my final in Vancouver, 17,000 people lost their jobs and passengers were standing in airports staring at canceled flights. The DOJ blocked the JetBlue merger in January 2024 to “protect competition.” Now, the Transportation Secretary called blocking that merger a “massive mistake.” Helpful.

Technology turned airlines into a commodity—search, compare, book, fly. Spirit built its entire model on being the cheapest click in that environment. It worked until it didn’t. But the same government that watched Google and Meta build monopolies spanning billions of people decided that merger was the antitrust threat worth fighting. I don’t have a tidy resolution for that. It’s just true. And stupid. And why government shouldn’t be in the business of business.

The boys, meanwhile, exited their Rolls-Royce position at +70% and bought into GE Vernova and optical fiber company that’s having a day today and a Moon lander company. Long on the infrastructure of everything that comes next. I think they’re right. That they are 21 and 19 and probably won’t be able to find great jobs when they graduate is a topic for another post.

As for me—I’m taking this week off from training, retooling the game plan for Perth, and memorizing the difference between 801(d)(1)(A) and 801(d)(2)(A) because tomorrow someone’s going to ask. And I’m going to have to know.

Life goes on. Sometimes that’s the whole take.