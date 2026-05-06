#hottakeoftheday

#hottakeoftheday

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Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
1d

There’s value in losing, particularly if getting to the finals was work but not as hard as you can play. I learned about my strategy and reaction time and reaction readiness every time I lost a wrestling match. But the world still turns, the sun comes up, and life goes on. The humility to lose with respect is a valuable personal characteristic. All the best on the snow day test rescheduled.

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dave walker's avatar
dave walker
1d

Father Time…. A fierce competitor as well 💪

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