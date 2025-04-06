If I were gay, I’d marry Scott Bessent (with apologies to his husband) but that’s how much I trust him-and many of the other cabinet Secretaries-to run the economy. I’m going to encourage you to watch the Tucker interview. It’s exceptional. So is Scott.

Measured. Sharp. Brilliant. Calm. This guy is everything you’d want in a leader—except, apparently, to the economists, academics and pundits who can’t get over the fact that a rich man from the private sector is calling the shots in government. But let me say this loud and clear: We don’t need more theorists. We need operators.

Mr. Bessent is the first openly gay cabinet secretary in a Republican administration. He was CIO at Soros Fund Management, helping pull off one of the most legendary trades in history—the billion-dollar short of the British pound in 1992. He launched his own multibillion-dollar fund, Key Square Group, in 2015. And now he’s doing what few on Wall Street have the courage to do: bring that knowledge to Main Street—and Washington.

In the interview with Tucker, he laid out the plan and logic with the kind of precision that makes you stop scrolling and listen. Here are some of his key themes:

“It’s the beginning of a process. We’re going to re-industrialize.”

“I am not worried about inflation.”

“Tariff revenue could reach $600 billion annually.”

“We used to be wonderful for Wall Street, but not great for Main Street. We are now going to be good for Wall Street—and great for Main Street.”

“The equity market selloff is a Mag 7 problem, not a MAGA problem.”

Find me a single academic economist with a track record like his and I’ll listen to what they have to say but here’s the trick: Rich Guys Aren’t the Problem. They’re the Fix. Yet “the left” is yelling from the rooftop: “Why are all these billionaires in government?”

I’ll tell you why: they’re the only ones who’ve actually run something. The armchair Twitter quarterbacks think it’s easy to build a billion-dollar business; to manage a portfolio with currency risk, labor volatility, tax exposure, and customer behavior all changing; unlike the average American, much of the Cabinet have carried payrolls, bet capital and lost sleep. Linda McMahon played a huge role in building the WWF, making Hulk Hogan mainstream and introducing us to Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson.

I get the confusion with the market falling 10% in two days (I predict another 8% Monday). Every day I go to school with a lot of “smart” would-be lawyers but in my conversations with them, they don’t understand interest rates or balance sheets. They’ve never written a check for employee health care, never gotten a loan approved, never had to make a call at 2 a.m. when something broke. But they want to give their opinions on a $7 trillion federal budget. And these are some of the smart ones. I’m trying not to be offense, I’m being honest.

The truth is, the government IS a business, it just hasn’t been run like one. Like, ever. And at the core, when you boil it down, that’s why we are here, with some of the the best business minds in America helping: with DOGE, with Treasury, with Commerce, with Energy, with Education and yes, with HHS.

Here’s a quick recap: the country is $37 trillion in debt with $7 trillion in annual spending. A 1% swing in the 10 year treasuries leads to interest payments swinging $100 billion a year. We have $10 trillion in debt to refinance in 2025 and every 1 basis point equals $1 billion/year in interest. At the end of the Biden administration, we were at 5% on the 10-year. We’re now under 4%. The Fed cut interest rates in September (wrong again…) and market rates WENT UP (showing you that they don’t think Powell has a clue- on that we agree!)

The Tariff Truth (And Why Economists Still Don’t Get It)

This isn’t about short-term prices. This is about long-term resilience. Trump knows it. Lutnick knows it. Bessent knows it. You know it. Anyone who lives outside a college town or coastal bubble knows it. We hollowed out towns like Raton, New Mexico, Flint, Michigan and Kermit, Texas and told everyone to “just move and learn to code.” And now those people are stuck, addicted, broke, and angry. They don’t want universal basic income or handouts. They want work and their towns to stop dying.

And if that work means making toasters and shoes instead of importing them from Vietnam or Mexico, I know the people who prioritize their family and doing honest work. They don’t own stocks. They have kids.

The truth is we need jobs, tax revenue, and dignity in the towns we destroyed by free trade and exporting labor and factories to China. Tariffs help. In the short term, they provide revenue (up to $600 billion, per Bessent). In the long term, with incentives to move production to the United States, they bring jobs and income tax and manufacturing and hope for rural America.

And long term, they’re not “inflationary” if you’re resetting the system. You think it’s inflationary to pay a guy in Ohio $30/hour to make a Ford instead of paying a kid in China $3/hour to make a purse? Maybe. But the guy in Ohio pays taxes. He buys a house. He coaches Little League. The kid in China doesn’t do any of that here.

We’ve been floating on fake demand and free money for over a decade. Under the Biden Administration, we told consumers: Don’t pay your loans; We’ll cancel your student debt; We’ll subsidize your mortgage; Just keep spending. On new IPhones when the old one still works. On new cars, when the old one still drives. On degrees that teach you about underwater lesbian basket weaving. We printed money to bail out the risk takers in 2008 and we printed money to avoid risk in 2020. And now we wonder why beer is $11 in Denver.

You want a strong and real economy? Start forcing people to pay back their debt. Stop flooding the zone with stimulus. Deport 20 million illegal workers and open those jobs to Americans. Use tariffs to onshore those jobs in the first place. Then watch what happens when Main Street starts rising again.

Scott Bessent isn’t a fluke. He’s smart. And unlike Bernie Sanders, AOC, or Chuck Schumer, he won the game of capitalism away from government. He understands Wall Street and gives a damn about Main Street. He speaks in facts, not fantasy. He delivers logic, not slogans. And he’s doing exactly what this country needs right now.

So the next time someone says “we shouldn’t let rich people run government,” ask them one question: Have you ever been responsible for a billion dollars? Because Scott Bessent has. And right now, be glad it’s him and not you running our finances.