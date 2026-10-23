Our pro squash tournament is back in Denver, and I'm sponsoring the men's side for the third year in four. Newly pro guys, fresh out of college, playing a brand of squash that's hard to describe until you're standing six feet from it. The caliber is absurd.

This year a couple of players dropped out on the last day, and I got a spot in the draw. I beat the world 280. Then I ran into the world 126, who gently reminded me that I am not 20 anymore. I lost, but I'm playing the best squash of the last 20 years, and I'll take that to the bank.

Even better, I got to ref a number of matches. And that got me thinking about judges.

In squash there are two kinds of refs. The first have played at the highest level, and almost all of them would rather eat glass than ref. The second have memorized the rulebook but have never felt what a pro rally is like. I get to sit in the middle, and here's what I've learned: players don't need perfection. Half the calls in pro squash are jump balls, so subtle they could go either way. What players need is for me to be consistent and to know why I made the call. So I explain it, say "play on," and the match keeps moving. Even when I'm wrong, they know where the line is. They adjust, and they judge themselves accordingly.

Now the courtroom. I'm a law student, and I won't pretend to understand the pecking order of credibility in the legal system. But I recognize the dynamic. A judge knows the defendant, the prosecutor, the defense attorney, the charges, and the evidence. They sit through the whole show, and they bring a mentality and a few biases like the rest of us. And every day there are jump balls on objections and rulings that could go either way.

Maybe a judge isn't supposed to play along the way I do on court. Impartial adjudication is the job. But impartiality is an aspiration, and no human fully delivers it. What a system can deliver is predictability. When everyone in the room knows what the next call will be, they plan, argue, and behave accordingly. Inconsistent rulings turn every hearing into a slot machine.

Hot take: in the close ones, consistent beats correct. A system that is predictable and shows its work earns more trust than one that is occasionally perfect and usually a mystery.

Now, play on.