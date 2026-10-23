#hottakeoftheday

#hottakeoftheday

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Freeda Goman's avatar
Freeda Goman
3d

Couldn’t agree more. This applies to so much in life!

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Alex Church's avatar
Alex Church
2d

Nice one David and spot on!!

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