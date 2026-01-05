When the news broke that the U.S. had taken Nicolás Maduro and his wife into custody, the immediate consensus was obvious: oil gaps down Monday. I thought the same thing.

When both of my sons asked what it meant for oil and oil stocks, I told them the that the Ravens kicker is going to have a better day today (what a game…). As the saying goes: The market is a voting machine in the short term and a weighing machine in the long term. Apparently, the weight of Venezuela is being understood much more quickly.

As of this writing, premarket Chevron is up roughly 7% this morning. Halliburton is up about 10%. Service companies tied to large-scale development are ripping. That’s not a panic response—that’s a tell the market understands this is a decade long change (if it happens) and will do very little in the short term.

But what it emphasizes is the recognition U.S. onshore is not what it once was and U.S. majors have to go international to access scale. They will bring our service companies with them. And guess why. That’s what they’re good at.

They are not good at squeezing Tier-2 acreage in the Permian. They are exceptional at massive, capital-intensive projects—Venezuela, Guyana, offshore developments, national oil partnerships. The Permian no longer offers that kind of scale.

It’s one of the reasons I’ve long argued that Exxon Mobil should merge with EOG Resources—and let EOG run U.S. onshore entirely. EOG is elite at cost control, operational discipline, and minimizing bureaucracy. Exxon, Chevron, and Conoco—still layered with DEI programs and legacy bureaucracy—are not. But those same companies are very good at billion-dollar projects in politically complex regions.

That’s what today’s price action is signaling and that’s why this moment should be the final warning shot to U.S. mid-caps. This is not a relief rally. This is your last chance.

Trump is going to do everything he can to keep oil in the $50s. Occasionally the market will react differently—as it did this morning—but that should not be interpreted as “business as usual.” Drilling Tier-1 inventory into a structurally capped price environment is a slow bleed.

I’ve said it for years, and I’ll say it again: There should be about 10 public onshore U.S. E&Ps. And maybe 10 private ones. That’s it.

If you spend five minutes on RBC Richardson Barr, the number of sub-$1B market-cap E&Ps is staggering. They’re economically irrelevant. AI companies with no revenue trade at higher valuations. All that’s happening is G&A per barrel is dragging the entire sector down.

Relative value matters. Take SM Energy and Civitas Resources. They looked at merging two years ago. Today, the exchange ratio is basically the same. Shareholders feel worse because oil got crushed—but the relative math hasn’t changed at all. Which is why consolidation is the only path forward. Cut G&A, maximize shareholder return, keep production flat, at best….

Devon Energy has been awfully quiet. I’d love to see them enter the fray and accept their role as “the CNRL of the South.” CNRL buys everything and they will be the last one to turn out the lights in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Devon needs to embrace this role and combination involving Northern Oil and Gas, SM/Civitas, and Chord would make real strategic sense in 2026. Ultimately, Crescent Energy will participate in some way—though KKR’s fee structure may complicate that unless the are buying under scaled companies. Matador Resources needs a partner, likely Permian Resources, which fits operationally, logically and gives them the scale to take down more Oxy assets.

The market is telling us something today—but it’s not that oil is suddenly safe again. It’s telling you scale wins, bureaucracy onshore U.S. loses, and fragmentation is a tax the industry can no longer afford.