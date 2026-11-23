Jensen Huang is Nvidia's CEO again, and the market party is back on. Forget capex cuts and shale comparisons. The Godfather of AI is back, Nvidia is up roughly 30%, and the Nasdaq is up 7%.

The board reinstated Jensen unanimously, 11 days after he resigned and six days after the chair said reinstatement wasn't in the plans. Friday's stock implosion and a call from "the White House…" showed that governance in an era of key man risk is… well… ineffective.

It's interesting to look at the Mag 7 through the lens of founders and stewards rather than as diversified businesses. A handful of the largest companies on earth are a single person with a ticker attached. Buffett was the first. Jensen, Elon and Zuck are the most obvious.

Take Tim Cook, who ran Apple through more than a decade of growth and is revered for it, deservedly. But he was no Steve Jobs, and when John Ternus took over after 15 years, nobody noticed. I bet you didn't even know John Ternus is the CEO. (I didn't.)

Therein lies the difference between a founder and a steward. A steward compounds an asset someone else built. A founder is the asset: the risk appetite, the story, the recruiting magnet and the tail risk.

Asset-heavy industries make the divide sharper. At a big public company with reserves in the ground and a balance sheet behind it, the CEO is closer to Cook than to Jensen: respected, replaceable, and priced that way. Those who have read me for a long time know I love me some Vicki Hollub, but Oxy won't miss a beat with the change at the top.

In oil and gas, the founders I tip my hat to are Cody Campbell and John Sellers of Double Eagle. They have redefined what it means to build assets to sell, and they do it over and over. I admire them so much that when I sold my house in Phoenix, and again in Denver this year, I called the strategy "double eagling it." It is the highest compliment I know: build the thing, position it, and sell it to the buyer who needs it more than you do. It's genius.

The takeaway? Founders are the asset. Everyone else is a steward. Price accordingly. And to the market: rip away!