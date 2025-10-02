Last weekend I was at Bandon Dunes. A trip you have to book 18 months in advance, $370 a round, $185 replay, $300 for a caddie, $250 for lodging. And yet—every tee sheet is full. Everyone has so much money it doesn’t seem to matter. But also, it was an amazing trip and worth every penny if you have pennies to spare.

On the course Friday, my son texted me about a company he bought had bought in the portfolio last month at $0.33—Data Vault AI Inc. par $0.0001. Look it up, it’s a word salad of Bitcoin, blockchain, AI, data monetization, hyper-linked metaverse buzzwords. He said it’s going crazy! I paid for the trip by owning the stock for 1/2 a day, while golfing and making 33%. I sold because I’m not crazy but as of this am it’s up 65% in a week! It doesn’t matter that it reads like 1999 Pets.com. It just goes up.

At the same time, I listened to the Death, Sex & Money podcast. Left-leaning show, but I don’t want to live in an echo chamber. The takeaway? It’s brutally hard for young people with degrees to get jobs, and just as brutal for older folks to find work if they get laid off. And what struck me most was the entitlement—“I did the things they told me: bought the house, got the degree. Where’s my prize?” It’s worth a listen this weekend to see the state of the economy.

But the truth is, nobody’s entitled to anything. My partner on this Dillon condo deal we closed today is a general contractor because he just got his license—he’s one of handiest (and greatest) guys I’ve know. I’m thrilled to partner with him on this and everything we do next. He works with his hands, builds value, produces things people need. And in this mortgage rate environment when 80% of people are locked into mortgages below 5%, renovations are going to be more popular than selling. But that’s the future. Productivity and entrepreneurialism, not credential entitlement and being given a job.

Which brings me back to oil & gas because that’s where my heart is and it’s a beautiful juxtaposition to the AI bubble. It’s brutally hard. Real capital. Real pipe. Real rock. Real returns. Civitas finally announced strategic alternatives—about time. Stock’s up 10% because the chairman is doing what the board previously wouldn’t: unlock value by admitting the company’s best option is to sell. I’m an owner, and I appreciated the 10% pop yesterday. SM and Chord… I’m looking at you now!! (Not investment advice.. but I am long those three for this reason….).

And Oxy—the rumor looks true, they’re selling OxyChem. That balance sheet legacy anomaly will finally be gone. Buffett’s backing, Anadarko behind them, CrownRock integrated. Now they’re a pure play oil & gas operator with an actual low-carbon path. You know I love me some Vicki, and I appreciate everything she’s done. If commodity prices ever cooperate, it will be one of the long term players and now just needs to boost its international portfolio in a huge way because international is the future.

But here’s my speculation (not advice): the FTC has changed. If every basin in the U.S. consolidated down to one or two operators, that’s rational. And with Civitas waving the white flag and Oxy cleaning up the portfolio, the timing feels deliberate. Oxy should make a real move in the DJ and put Civitas out to pasture. It would be accretive, strategic, and exactly what they’ve said they’d do.

So yeah, maybe AI is different. Maybe blockchain plus buzzwords really is the new new thing. But when I see tee sheets full at $370 a round, stocks going parabolic on vapor, and people upset because the world isn’t handing them the job they thought they deserved—it feels a lot like 2000.

Except in oil & gas, there’s no vapor. Just rocks, cash flow, and survival. Off to the mountains to try “ayahuasca” and see what happens! Wish me luck!