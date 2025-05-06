#hottakeoftheday

#hottakeoftheday

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dan Hogan's avatar
Dan Hogan
11h

Excellent train of thought. This is the kind of discussion that belongs in every high school before the end of senior year.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Joe Craig's avatar
Joe Craig
7h

Had to be said. Hearty Thanks for saying it!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 David Ramsden-Wood
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture