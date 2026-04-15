#hottakeoftheday

#hottakeoftheday

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Lawrence Braul's avatar
Lawrence Braul
17h

Well done! Second is an impressive result. It must be nice to play at sea level and feel the benefit of high elevation training. My best result was winning the B level in a tournament at age 57. My name is on a plaque somewhere. Haha.

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1 reply by David Ramsden-Wood
dave walker's avatar
dave walker
17h

Congrats 🎉. No small achievement for sure. Hopefully NYC wakes up before it is too late. ⏰ 💣

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