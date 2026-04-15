Today is April 15th. Tax day. And I’m definitely not bragging (gagging perhaps…) but I just wrote a very large check to the United States government. While I agree with the general sentiment “paying tax is a good thing because you made money” but as I metaphorically wrote the check, a thought occurred to me: If the federal government were a publicly traded company, it would be the most heavily shorted stock in the history of the universe. Truly.

Run it through any basic screen. They’re operating at a sustained — and apparently permanent — deficit. Their executive team members are constantly in the news for serious misconduct, on both sides of the aisle, and somehow many are turning low salaries and an inability to acccomolish anything into mass personal wealth and being better traders than any financial professional I know.

At work, they can’t execute. People literally die in office. And most shockingly, a guy that had a stroke during the election and still beat the republican opponent without being able to put a sentence together now turns out to be one of the best Senators we have.

At the core, it seems that rather than addressing root causes of the problems they’re supposed to solve, they just spend more money on the symptoms, votes and kick the can down the road.

What analyst would put a buy rating on that?

This tragic thought dawned on me yesterday in my natural resource law class. A policy question was teed up for a discussion on oil and gas. Specifically: how does the federal government use its tools to negatively impact oil and gas? The answer given by the other students, predictably, was regulate heavily on one side and redistribute through taxation on the other. I won’t share what I said, but you can imagine. Regardless, it’s the same playbook, applied to everything. Tax the productive. Subsidize the unproductive. Grow the bureaucracy. Discover it’s a horrible idea that drives up prices, hurts consumers and corporations remain just as profitable. Repeat.

Meanwhile, in New York Mamdani is spending $30 mm to open one grocery store which is ridiculous having walked around New York last weekend (I came second and played extremely well) seeing grocery stores on every corner all ready.

Yes — the government funds things that matter and that private organizations can’t take care of. The military. Education, to a degree. Healthcare, to a degree. But the gap between what we pay and what we get in return has become indefensible. The inability to solve problems — real, structural problems — while simultaneously growing the machine that’s supposed to solve them is not a business model. It’s a slow-motion train wreck.

The tax code calls what we earn “ascension to wealth.” I like the phrase a lot. It implies effort. Climb. Merit. And every April 15th, a meaningful portion of that ascension gets redirected to an organization that would fail every performance review it’s ever given itself.

It’s sad. But the IRS isn’t an organization I would ever trifle with so they get my money, on time. And I have 364 days to make more.