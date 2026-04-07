Happy bridges and power plant day…. I say with my tongue firmly in my cheek.

There’s an old quote I’ve repeated before, but I really like it: if goods don’t cross borders, soldiers will. And I think it’s a useful lens for what’s happening with Iran right now — WTI crude sitting at $114 a barrel, roughly 12 hours before this Strait of Hormuz deadline, and Trump still insisting oil should be at $60. No question, the impact on the global economy is real. Diesel in Germany is over $9 a gallon. European nations — the same ones that turned climate change into a religion, shutting down nuclear and coal, making themselves more dependent on Russian natural gas and Middle Eastern crude — are now fully exposed to geopolitical volatility. Cutting off your nose to spite your face to save an invisible, odorless gas from the atmosphere when peak CO₂ levels on Earth were 2,800 PPM back when North America was half covered by an ocean. The climate does change. Cars, people, or not.

But that’s the opener, not the main event. As Bain said: that comes later.

Because what I’ve really been thinking about — sitting with all of this geopolitical noise — is SpaceX. The coming IPO. And the moon.

I was fortunate to get SpaceX shares last year. I’ll be honest — I didn’t totally get the business model. Starlink is an incredibly impressive product, but it wasn’t obvious to me how you justified the valuation. And now, with the xAI and X merger into SpaceX at a $250 billion valuation — notwithstanding the capital spent to build xAI — and given that Elon bought Twitter and arguably made a 4 or 5x on it before rolling it in… I mean, it’s remarkable. But I still don’t get the valuation. As a permabear, I’ve hated every valuation since 2011 and I’ve missed out on a lot of appreciation. So, that’s why I invested. I invested in the person, not the spreadsheet. So far, it looks like a pretty good decision.

But I listened to the All-In podcast this week, and they had about a 20-minute conversation that reframed the whole thing for me. And the concept is almost too scientific for words — but stay with me.

Combine the Optimus robots that Tesla is gearing toward with a forward crew on the moon. Yes — the moon can’t support oxygen, nitrogen, CO₂, helium, any of it. No atmosphere. But the surface and outer crust? An incredible concentration of minerals. Aluminum. Silica. Phosphate. Magnesium. Critical and rare earth minerals that we are currently fighting over down here on Earth.

Here’s the concept: you build a 4-kilometer electric rail launcher on the moon’s surface — solar-powered, battery-stored — and use the robots to mine those minerals. Then you accelerate cargo down the rail and launch it back toward Earth. The gravitational force on the moon is so low that it’s effectively zero cost to launch. You coat the packages in 15 centimeters of moon rock as a heat-protective barrier for atmospheric reentry. Deploy a parachute. The cargo lands in a dockyard. Ready for transport.

Every 15 minutes.

Let that sit for a second.

Now think about what happened in the 1800s in America. The mining rush. The gold rush. The land rush. The water rush. Frontier capitalism — the expansion of empire driven by resources. Europe did the same thing.

The moon is the next frontier. And presuming that from the moon, we can get to Mars and do something similar — this isn’t science fiction anymore. This is capital allocation with a longer time horizon.

As the All-In guys put it: there’s going to be space FedEx. Space Newmont Mining. Space hospitality. Space robots. And there may come a day when no one remembers that Tesla was a car company.

Which brings me to the IPO itself.

A public SpaceX at close to a $2 trillion valuation. A public Tesla — same CEO, both marked to market every day in the most efficient way we know. When you think about it that way, the SpaceX IPO starts to look less like a liquidity event and more like the mechanism to facilitate a merger between Tesla and SpaceX at a valuation that prevents lawsuits. The Elon Musk playbook: make the number so big that the lawyers can’t argue it wasn’t fair. 2026 will be interesting.

Today is a crazy day in the Middle East. We’ll see how it goes. But I thought taking a step back — and viewing the world from the moon — was the right way to kick it off.

Maybe my favorite quote needs to be modified: If goods don’t cross borders, soldiers will. And if we can figure out how to get them off the moon, we might not need to fight over them at all.