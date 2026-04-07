#hottakeoftheday

#hottakeoftheday

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Chad Black's avatar
Chad Black
12h

It's funny you talk about this. I've discussed this with my friend (A day trader) and have mentioned numerous times your commentary from several years ago on how there's no way Tesla is valued more than Toyota. And that has led to many other discussions about this crazy market. He puts it as PE ratios don't matter at this time and place like they used to. The "MAG 7" defy logic while companies like XOM and CVX, who supply the world (and the MAG 7) with energy don't even touch them.

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Trapper Wyman's avatar
Trapper Wyman
12h

The spice must flow.

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