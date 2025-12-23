Ouch. There is no other way to say it. And, sadly, the more I look at the data, the more I realize the problem isn’t necessarily that I misread supply or demand. Although clearly, I did. And true, OPEC+ opening the taps isn’t helping what has historically been a managed market. But at the core, the mistake I made was that I assumed oil is still a market. It isn’t.

When operators come out and say they’re still targeting production growth into a $56 oil environment (Baytex, Exxon, Chevron etc etc), that’s not confidence. That’s institutional delusion.

Yes. Costs go up every year — OPEX creeps, service costs (demand aside) creep higher, and tier-one inventory is drilled. But growing volumes into declining margins isn’t strategy; it’s fear of admitting the reality. Fear of admitting that the math no longer works and we are at the stage of deck chairs on the titanic.

What really broke my framework, though, wasn’t U.S. producers still trying to grow against all logic and economics. It was Venezuela when yesterday Trump announced that U.S. is effectively seizing the oil off the Venezuelan tankers and keeping it. That it may already have been sold to China— I can’t guess the implications but I do know every $100 million tanker (2 mmbo at $50 oil) that gets seized isn’t just pressure on Venezuela. It’s pressure on price appreciation at WTI. It’s supply being managed without ever being called supply. And if that oil ends up quietly being refined by “Chevron” as compensation for Venezuela’s appropriation of their assets and refusal to pay the court ordered retribution, that’s one thing. But if it’s also keeping majors comfortable promising “growth,” then let’s stop pretending this is a free market. Trump wants low gasoline prices. He’s fixated on it, even as he totally ignores what the gold, silver, and copper markets are telling him. And I guess that’s the point, oil isn’t priced. It’s administered.

Sitting with that is when the February 2020 comparison hit me.

$56 oil today is the same price oil was heading into COVID in 2020 — except now costs are higher, decline rates are uglier, and capital is far less forgiving. Oh, and there is 5 years less of inventory. Back then, it took two years, trillions in stimulus, and a once-in-a-generation supply shock to get oil back over $100. Today there’s no shock waiting in the wings — just managed outcomes and narrative control.

So I did something that feels like capitulation: I harvested my losses. I cut oil and gas exposure to near zero in the public markets. I rolled toward gold and I leaned into (not advice, just facts). I also took a tax loss on Bitcoin because the market manipulation the last few weeks has been insane to say the least. At least crypto bulls acknowledge the price is being manipulated. Oil bulls pretends it isn’t.

So with silver — ripping from 40 to 70 in weeks, it’s clear capital isn’t chasing logic anymore. It’s fleeing businesses and moving to memes. Gold, silver, platinum — they’re not optimism trades. They’re anti-system trades.

Which brings me to the most uncomfortable conclusion of all: I didn’t get oil wrong because I misread the data necessarily. I got oil wrong because I ignored what Trump was saying about wanting $2 gas and the lengths that Saudi and Exxon/Chevron would go to stay on the President’s good side.

So, I plan for $50 H1 next year, and in that world, it’s nearly impossible to own E&P stocks. It will bounce back, but the mid caps may not survive long enough to see it.

Merry Christmas all.

