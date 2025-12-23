#hottakeoftheday

BigMitch89
4h

I got it wrong too. I borrowed some money to buy a clear fork field in desperate need of a flood. That with participating in my normal level of hz wells that were drilled through my old conventional prospects, 2025 was a lean year. 2026 looks dismal.

That being said, I believe the data is wrong. I think the us has already tipped over and we’re producing less than 13mmbopd. I believe the opec+ is already at near max production. I believe we are being fed propaganda, and we’re taking it hook, line and sinker. Whether that’s banks and traders manipulating markets or our current administration or both, the physical world does not support what we’re being told.

Dawn
4h

WOW! Does it feel like your head is exploding? That was some thoughtful post, David. With that, I want to wish for you JOY and LAUGHTER and a MERRY CHRISTMAS!! Not sure what I want to wish for 2026? Maybe…great test results for you in law school. Head down man….looking forward to more wisdom….

