#hottakeoftheday

#hottakeoftheday

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
LeftyMudersbach's avatar
LeftyMudersbach
9h

My opinion: musk is a true genius who dreams big big big and finds a way to achieve those dreams. What I think is underrated about Musk is his ability to find talent and drive them to achieve goals.

Of course he isn’t in every meeting, design session or testing session. Rather he hires the right people who share that portion of his vision, adds right amount of leadership and wills them to succeed.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Don Molen's avatar
Don Molen
9h

👏Excellent post David! I’ll say that I’m lockstep with you in your thoughts.

Reminded me of a post you had years ago where someone was experiencing problems with their Tesla on a winter trip in Colorado. 😉

it is certainly a huge snafu of the many years of bureaucracy this administration is dealing with and am pleased with the minds we have working to correct it. Time will tell…🇺🇸

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by David Ramsden-Wood
19 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 David Ramsden-Wood
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture