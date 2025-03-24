Medicare was signed into law in 1965 with a clear and noble purpose: to ensure that aging Americans would not suffer or die simply because they couldn’t afford basic healthcare. At the time, it covered around 19 million people. Today, more than 65 million Americans are enrolled, and the program’s annual cost has ballooned past $1 trillion. That’s roughly 21% of the nation’s total healthcare spending. The average cost per enrollee has tripled in the past two decades, from under $6,000 in 2000 to nearly $17,000 today. Of course, inflation and the proverbial “$93” aspirin doesn’t help.

Across the board, healthcare costs in the United States are heavily concentrated among the elderly. Those over 65 account for ~36% of national health expenditures despite representing 17% of the population. And among that demographic, the final months of life are the most expensive. Roughly 25% of all Medicare spending goes toward care for individuals in their last year of life. Some studies estimate that 8% to 10% of all healthcare spending nationally—across all ages and payers—is consumed by people who die within the year.

But zoom in even further, and the picture becomes more troubling. People over 80 frequently undergo aggressive and expensive treatments—surgeries, ICU stays, experimental drug regimens—that may extend life only briefly, often by mere months, and frequently in pain or cognitive decline. Cases where a hospital spends $100,000 to extend the life of an 87-year-old for 90 days, often bedridden and confused, are no longer outliers.

Why?

Because the incentives are perfectly aligned—for spending. Families, emotionally overwhelmed and clinging to hope, rarely say no to “just one more procedure.” Patients often can’t consent or have no plan in place. Doctors are trained to treat no matter the cost. Hospitals make more money when beds are full and machines are running. And crucially, no one—not the patient, not the family—is directly paying the bill—and so no one is incentivized to ask the hard question: Should we?

This is the core structural failure of the American healthcare system. We’ve built a model where the cost of care is socialized—spread across millions of taxpayers—but the decision to continue care is deeply personal and emotional. When Grandma’s in the ICU, no one’s thinking about federal deficits or insurance premiums. They’re thinking about hope. About guilt. About one more chance to say goodbye. And nowhere was that clearer than society’s response to COVID.

But the cumulative effect of these choices is staggering. We are now spending hundreds of billions of dollars every year to delay death for days or weeks—while millions of younger people skip preventative care, ration insulin, or drown in medical debt from unrelated, treatable conditions. This isn’t just inefficient. It’s a distortion of priorities that society is too scared to face.

We talk about climate change, inequality, and automation—but end-of-life care may be the most unsustainable system we’ve built. And it’s a quiet crisis, because no one wants to be the one to say it out loud: At some point, we have to let people die.

That sounds brutal. It is brutal. But it’s also human. Every culture before us understood this. Death was not always a failure of medicine—it was part of the story. But modern medicine has turned death into something optional, delayable, shameful even. We’ve medicalized the end of life so completely that letting go feels like giving up. And so we fight. We fight with chemo. With ventilators. With feeding tubes. And we lose—but we pay a lot while doing it.

So what comes next?

Some countries, and a few U.S. states, have begun confronting this reality. Medically assisted suicide—or, more accurately, physician-assisted dying—is legal in Canada, Switzerland, and ten U.S. jurisdictions including Oregon, California, and Colorado. But it remains fringe, stigmatized, and bureaucratically difficult to access. Even discussing it triggers cultural and religious backlash. But what if that changed?

What if we began integrating the idea into our collective psyche—not as a last resort, but as a dignified option? What if we treated planning for death with the same seriousness as planning for retirement? Living wills, end-of-life directives, and palliative pathways could become as common as 401(k)s.

Imagine if healthcare conversations with elderly patients and their families included cost, not as a determinant, but as a factor. If a 90-year-old with advanced dementia and a failing heart asked, “What are the real benefits of this surgery?” and the doctor could say, “Honestly? Probably three more months, in and out of the ICU, for about half a million dollars,” and that mattered.

We already ration care, of course. We just do it invisibly. We ration it when insurance companies deny coverage. When rural hospitals close. When low-income patients get 7-minute appointments while billionaires get concierge medicine. But when it comes to end-of-life spending for the elderly, we act as if money is infinite, pain is optional, and aging is optional too.

So here’s the uncomfortable truth: We need to have this conversation. As a society. As families. As individuals. Not in the ER, not during the final crisis, but now—while we’re lucid, reflective, and capable of honest tradeoffs.

Healthcare is not a bottomless pit of resources. It is a shared infrastructure. And like any infrastructure, it works best when designed with clarity, discipline, and purpose. We cannot afford to treat death as a glitch in the system forever.

At some point, we all age. And at some point, we all die. Maybe it’s time we remembered that—and learned how to do it better.