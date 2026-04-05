Happy Easter to everyone. Christians and non-Christians alike. Because today is a day we should be celebrating — and honestly, every day is a day we should be celebrating. Life is short. Be grateful. All of that.

Which brings me to some honesty that nobody really wants to hear right now.

Joe Biden was not capable of being president. Not at the end. His mental acuity was visibly, obviously deteriorating, and the fact that we really haven’t seen him in the last year and a half continues to reaffirm what most people already knew but too many refused to say out loud. Biden was easy to observe — he just couldn’t hold the plot. And the people around him who propped up that fiction did the country a disservice. Full stop.

I bring this up because it’s the precedent we need to be honest about.

Setting aside Trump’s style — the rambling, the press conference riffs, the general chaos of how he communicates — that’s sort of him. He’s an older gentleman. He’s 79. He’s always been like this to some degree. Fine. But I think everyone — left, right, center, whatever — has to be concerned about what happened this morning.

If you haven’t seen the Truth Social post, here’s the gist: the President of the United States, on Easter Sunday morning, posted a threat to Iran that included an uncensored F-bomb, called them “crazy bastards,” threatened to bomb their power plants and bridges on Tuesday (he literally called it “Power Plant Day” and “Bridge Day”), and signed off with “Praise be to Allah.”

On Easter.

I’m pretty sure you can say “fucking” — like, you’re allowed to, technically — but probably not as the President on the holiest day on the Christian calendar. I’m pretty sure you can’t call a sovereign nation “crazy bastards” while you’re actively bombing them. And I am absolutely sure that signing off with “Praise be to Allah” on Easter Sunday is — at minimum — not something anyone in comms approved.

It’s almost like his phone was hacked.

But here’s the thing: you can’t have your phone hacked. You’re the President. And if that *is* the tweet — the post, the truth, whatever we’re calling them — then you’d think it would be retracted, walked back, softened by the press shop. But it hasn’t been. It’s just sitting there.

Now, my position hasn’t changed: any resolution to this conflict that leaves Iran capable of closing the Strait is not a resolution. A fifth of the world’s oil moves through that chokepoint, and the strategic reality is that it has to be open. So I agree with the objective of what he’s trying to accomplish.

But there’s a difference between having the right strategic instinct and executing it like a person who is in full command of their faculties. Telegraphing specific infrastructure targets on a specific day via social media? That’s not strategy. Even for Trump. That’s something else.

The downed F-15 crew member was just rescued after evading Iranian forces for two days in the mountains. That’s an incredible story — heroic, dramatic, the kind of thing that should dominate the news cycle in a way that builds public support for the mission. Instead, the President stepped on his own headline. We are in for a wild Monday in the markets.

Oil has already been volatile around the Strait closure. Now you’ve got a sitting president publicly announcing — not hinting — infrastructure strikes on a named day. That’s not ambiguity for markets to digest. That’s a countdown clock. Power plants and bridges are civilian infrastructure. The Geneva Convention implications alone are going to dominate the Monday news cycle, and traders are going to price in maximum chaos.

Here’s where I’ll end, and I’ll end on the thing nobody wants to say.

I think we have a problem. Truly.

I’m not a doctor. I’m not diagnosing anyone. But we watched an entire political establishment spend two years pretending Joe Biden was sharp as a tack while the man couldn’t finish a sentence at a debate podium. And the lesson I took from that wasn’t partisan — the lesson was that we have to be honest about what we’re seeing, in real time, regardless of who it is.

What I saw this morning was not a strategic communication from a Commander-in-Chief prosecuting a war. It was something else. And if we learned anything from Biden, it’s that the worst thing you can do is wait until it’s undeniable.

That’s all. Happy Easter. Go hug your kids. And buckle up for a wild Monday and Tuesday.