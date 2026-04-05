#hottakeoftheday

#hottakeoftheday

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Russell A. Paielli's avatar
Russell A. Paielli
18h

I must confess that I never understood why anyone follows anyone else's "tweets". I tried twitter many years ago but realized within a day or two that it would just be a massive waste of my time, so I quit. I have better ways to waste time!

Having said that, I understand your concern. I often hear about Trump's tweets second hand, and many of them seem irrational and sometimes immature. I can't defend this one, but I am hoping that he is deliberately trying to convince the IRGC that he is crazy enough to go scorched earth on them.

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Pandreco's avatar
Pandreco
18h

Exactly my thoughts when I saw the tweet. Very well said.

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