For whatever reason, I’ve always viewed houses as transactions — not places to live. I’m sure my therapist would tell me it has something to do with my upbringing. But it’s true. Every house I’ve ever owned has been a place to live and a place to sell.

The only two I’ve ever actually cared about are, ironically, ones I’ve never owned.

The first is my parents’ primary house in Calgary. Bought in 1980 for $xxx,000 — which at the time seemed like an insane amount of money. And it was. Canadian mortgage rates that year were running 13-17% and would peak above 21% by 1981. The idea of servicing mortgage at those rates is something most people today can’t even conceptualize. But the house sits on what I’d argue is one of the 25 best lots in the city — serendipitously positioned with a view of downtown. Today it’s priceless and could command pretty much anything they wanted. You can’t replicate location and you can’t replicate views.

The second is a cabin on a lake in a small town in British Columbia, just north of the U.S. border, near Spokane — near where my parents grew up. Bought in 1993. It hasn’t appreciated quite like the Calgary house, but it’s what I call a once-in-a-hundred-year property. There are maybe 50 like it on the lake. It’s a legacy asset. You never sell it. They never come up for sale. You can’t replicate location and you can’t replicate views.

Other than those two? Every house has been math.

The Boomer Wealth Illusion

Here’s the thing about my parents’ house. Going from X to Y over 46 years sounds impressive — and it is a wonderful outcome. But run the numbers and it’s roughly 4.5% per year. Now look at the S&P 500. In early 1980, the index was sitting around 106. Today it’s around 6,500. That’s about a 62x return on price alone — roughly 9.5% annualized. With dividends reinvested, you’re looking at closer to 12%. So the S&P has compounded at nearly three times the rate of one of Calgary’s best residential properties. Leverage aside (which is the entire basis of the banking industry), there is no comparison.

And yet, an entire generation — the boomers — built their identity and their wealth around housing. Not because real estate was the best returning asset class, but because it was the most leveraged, the most tax-advantaged, and the most emotionally embedded. They didn’t have to think about it. They just lived in it. And it went up.

But to me, here’s the part that matters going forward: there is a staggering amount of wealth locked up in boomer-owned homes. Over the next 10 to 15 years, those houses — and the equity they created — will transfer. In the U.S., some of that wealth gets captured by estate tax above the roughly $15 million per person exemption and the government will throw that money at some pet cause and waste it, In Canada, there is no estate tax (yet). So it either passes to charity or to kids. Either way, it moves.

How We Got Here

This is the part that should make people angry. In 1980, the median home in America cost roughly 3.5 to 4.5 times median household income. Today that ratio is approaching 6. Houses didn’t get 6 times more useful. What happened was the Federal Reserve, through decades of loose monetary policy, and the federal government, through out-of-control deficit spending, inflated the price of housing beyond any rational connection to incomes or utility. A house went from something you could reasonably buy on a single middle-class salary to something that requires two incomes, generational help, or financial acrobatics.

And the boomers? They rode, and continue to ride, the wave. Not because they were smarter. Because they were first. They bought when houses cost three and a half times your salary and mortgage rates, while brutal, eventually came down — which meant every refinance was a raise. The generation behind them doesn’t get that math.

So when I look at the current housing freeze, I think about it differently than most. Mortgage portability matters — not because of the emotional attachment to a home, but because adding liquidity to the market puts it back in the hands of buyers. And buyers need to stop being afraid of offending sellers.

Other than that, Mrs. Lincoln, how’d you enjoy the play?

Here’s my best advice to the commenters yesterday who are in the market: bid what you think a property is worth.

Before my partner and I bought our project in Dillon, we bid on probably five houses in Denver — 30 to 40% below list. Because that’s what we felt they were worth. It’s been almost a year. Those houses are still sitting there. Houses are a one off transaction and you will never see the seller. You can’t offend a faceless nameless person and if you do, you shouldn’t care.

At some point, sellers who need to sell will take an offer. And here’s the structural fix I’d propose: sellers should have their homes listed at all times with a price at which they’d grab their shoes and leave the front door open. Buyers should be able to walk in and say, at this price, I’d buy it. Then let the banks — who already have the paper written — provide bridge loans to existing mortgages to make it happen. Boomers likely don’t have mortgages so they turn the gain into cash which gets redeployed into different (and smaller) properties. It will get the banking industry moving again. Add mobility. Move talented labor from places where it’s less needed to places where it is, instead of trapping people in cities that are slowly losing their vibrancy. That’s market stimulation at zero cost.

Houses are transactions. Make them easier to transact. And the $75 trillion in boomer wealth that’s about to move? It’ll move a lot faster if the market lets it.