#hottakeoftheday

#hottakeoftheday

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Govnah06's avatar
Govnah06
1d

ALWAYS lead with an offer to insult the seller. Same for automobiles. Its wild to see the homes near me remaining vacant for at least 6 months now and no movement on listed price.

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Lawrence Braul's avatar
Lawrence Braul
1d

I agree. In Canada, portabikity has been available for over decades. Very useful!

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