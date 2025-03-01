Volodymyr Zelensky walked into the Oval Office expecting that he had some power give all the Ukraine flags in X and Facebook bios. What he got was something entirely different—a masterclass in strategic misdirection, power plays, and a media overload designed to ensure that, by the time the he, Europe and the media figured out what was happening, it was too late to stop the trainwreck.

This wasn’t diplomacy; this was a hot pot—a slow simmering strategy where every piece is dropped in at the right time, ensuring the opposition is overcooked. And Zelensky fell right into it.

Setting the Trap: A Two-on-One Power Move

The first sign something was off should have been the seating arrangement. President Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance on one side. Zelensky alone on the other. The two-on-one dynamic is a classic power move, designed to put the outnumbered party on the defensive. Trump used it in his first term with Mike Pence but JD Vance isn’t Pence. He’s brash, he’s smart, he’s young, and he knows his role.

Vance, fresh off a performance in Munich where he bluntly called out European leaders for their dependence on the U.S., was now sitting across from Zelensky, reinforcing a message that had been building for weeks: America wasn’t going to bankroll this war indefinitely. His dialogue on X with Niall Ferguson was instructive if you wish to dive more into his thinking when he’s not assigned the role as attack dog. For forty minutes, Trump was a statesman. But when Vance trigger Zelensky, Zelensky triggered Trump and that is no bueno. When Trump accused Zelensky of “gambling with World War III”, Ukraine supporters in the United States were dealt the death blow. There is no way to come back from that meeting, which was entirely the point.

The Mineral Deal That Wasn’t

According to reports, Ukraine was to have signed the U.S.-Ukraine mineral deal before that press conference. The truth is a strategic FINANCIAL agreement with Trump that would have secured access to Ukraine’s vast rare earth deposits was all the security guarantee Ukraine needed. But Zelensky thought he could get more and waited to ask for it in front of the media assembled in the White House. You ever piss off the world’s most powerful man? Play with the bull, get the horns. Now the narrative isn’t about supporting an ally in need—it was about a leader unwilling to commit when it mattered most and too full for his britches to accept peace.

With one move, Zelensky alienated both the U.S. and Europe. “You have a big ocean but you will feel it soon.” Ummm… what?He was thrown out of the White House and now is a man without leverage.

Overloading the Media: The Chaos Strategy

Meanwhile, not one to let the media control the spin and garner support for Ukraine, Trump et al ensured the media landscape was being flooded with stories—each one designed to pull focus in a different direction and split the rage and TDS of the left. Some were focused on Elon Musk, the no confirmation de facto leader of DOGE attending a cabinet meeting. For good measure, Musk also released a Joe Rogan podcast that same day. Vance had already prepped the European stage by calling out NATO members and ensuring he would be a juicy target for hatred and name calling (racist, misogynist!!), and Trump’s meeting with Zelensky was designed to be explosive.

The effect? There were too many headlines, too many angles, too many fights happening at once. Instead of one singular narrative—like “Trump abandons Ukraine”—the media was being forced to chase five different stories, each competing for attention. The mainstream press, always eager for outrage, found itself too fragmented to pull together a coherent response.

This isn’t accidental: overwhelm the information space until no single message can dominate.

And with Zelensky now looking weak, unsupported, and unwilling to commit to a mineral deal, the real message became clear: Europe is now on its own to save Ukraine.

The Strategic Endgame: A Cornered Europe, A Forced Peace

The net effect of all this is simple:

1. Ukraine is now more isolated than ever. Zelensky took the bait, refused to play ball, and lost his best bargaining chip.

2. Europe has no choice but to financially pick up Ukraine and they can’t afford it with their disastrous climate policies. Without U.S. backing, EU leaders will be forced to engage with Russia or significantly increase their defense spending overnight.

3. Trump gets to claim a peace deal which is now more likely than ever. By forcing Ukraine and Europe into a corner, the war will end—on Trump’s terms.

Final Thought: The Moment When It’s Too Late

The media will try to rally the lefts hatred for Trump. “My most embarrassing moment as an American…”. Blah blah blah. 77 million voters wanted out of Ukraine. They have American flags in their X and Facebook bios and they understand Ukraine can’t beat a nuclear superpower. Never could. All the attempts to frame this as Trump abandoning an ally, or as Musk somehow interfering with national security will fail. And then, Trump will sign another Exeuctive Order Monday proclaiming interest in taking over the Bahamas or something equally silly and divert attention again.

The hot pot strategy works because it’s deliberate and unrelenting and Trump had four years to think about it. Zelensky fell for the bait. The media won’t be able to pull it together. And when the dust settles, Ukraine—and Europe—will be left to deal with the consequences.