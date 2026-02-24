Before I get to today’s main topic, a shoutout is in order (and you thought I didn’t do those!! I do… when merit demands it!)

Kaes Van’t Hof’s shareholder letter — released yesterday alongside Diamondback’s earnings — is the kind of industry leadership document that deserves to be read well beyond the investor community. I’ve been loud about Chris Wright for years. He was one of the only energy executives willing to go on CNBC, Bloomberg, and the conference circuit and say plainly what many of us knew: that net zero as practiced was a grift actively impoverishing the billions who needed energy access most. Two billion people use less electricity per year than your refrigerator. That’s not a talking point. It’s a moral indictment. Now he’s the Energy Secretary and I’ll admit, I have his talk in front of Fatih Birol on playback loop in my head. It’s lovely.

And Kaes belongs in that conversation as the leader in our industry. The operational numbers for Diamondback are staggering — 463 wells drilled with 15 rigs (two years ago that required 22), a 15,000 foot lateral drilled in under six days, completions averaging 4,500+ lateral feet per day. He calls these efficiency gains permanent, and he’s right. The Barnett and Woodford secondary zone development — 200,000 acres, 600 net locations, $125 million of 2026 capital — is Diamondback solving attempting to solve the inventory duration problem internally rather than through acquisition and while they will need to open their wallets again soon…. (Double Eagle strikes again!)… they are looking at what comes next.

It’s clear that Diamondback has taken the crown from EOG as best operator onshore. The letter is commensurate with that position and the opening alone — thanking oilfield workers who braved Winter Storm Fern — sets a tone that’s authentic rather than performative. Worth your time to read.

Now, the pivot.

I’m in my third year coaching girls’ golf, and the season just started. For all my side quests — law school, the fund, the portfolio, this newsletter — coaching genuinely fills me up in a way I didn’t anticipate, despite a chronic lack of time. But watching and helping young people fall in love with a game I love is worth it.

Golf is the perfect sport. Not because it’s fair. Because it isn’t. You hit a perfect shot and get a bad bounce. You chunk one into the rough and it kicks onto the green next to the hole. The game is ruthlessly indifferent to your intentions. Only your response matters. As it does in life.

I’ve been thinking a lot about AI, the mantra “Learn to Code”, and how it’s reshaping the entry-level job market in real time. I saw a demo yesterday for a company I’m invested in — agents handling executive support, marketing strategy, workflow prioritization — jobs that a college graduate used to take to learn how to build something. These kids started college in COVID. They were told to grind toward careers that, five years later, are being automated away.

I don’t think the answer is despair. I think the answer is what Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey did with Square — they looked at a simple, obvious gap (small retailers couldn’t take credit cards, the iPhone existed) and hit the shot in front of them. Not the shot they’d planned. The one that was actually there.

That’s what this moment asks. Look at what’s in front of you — AI, energy infrastructure, water, data centers, the reindustrialization of America — find the gap, and swing.

Kaes didn’t lament the macro. He called it a yellow light, kept his powder dry, and kept drilling better wells cheaper. That’s the model. It always will be.

Hit the next shot.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​