Yeah, its learning the fine line between investing and gambling. You get lucking a time a couple of these early, and pretty soon you think you know more than you do and start trying to replicate trades that just work out. Its like those that think they can beat the house in Vegas. My first trip to Vegas I took a class in craps. That evening I went on a run. 20 consecutive points. The wise guys at the tables were tipping me when it ended.

That was 30 years ago. I've never replicated that night. Its like the Kenny Rogers song the Gambler. Know when to hold em, Know when to fold em, Know when to walk away, Know when to run.

Just like the AI bubble we are in right now. We did this with the internet in the late 90's. I was in SF and options were paying out like crazy. Then I switched to O&G in 1999 when a little company called HS resources just lost their IT guy to an internet startup. In 2001 we sold out when gas hit $18MMCF in Colorado to Kerr McGee. They said they never hedge. Well, then prices plunged and they learned a hedging strategy that saved the capital investment program in the DJ.

Totally with you. set caps, take the wins when you can. While Gordon Gecko famously said Greed is good. It can also a question of risk vs reward.

