I manage about 90% of my money through a mix of private investments that’s evolved massively over the last seven years—not because of COVID, but because of lessons. Painful ones.

I see a lot more deals now. I invest in things I never would’ve before, and I pass on things I used to chase. The big shift is control: I now call the shots. Most of my capital sits in partnerships where I’m the majority owner—by a lot. I learned that lesson seven years ago, ignored it too long, and paid for it. The guy who taught me was right. I was stubborn. Now I understand his choices. Lessons that hurt are the ones that stick.

When I think about wealth and 401(k)s, I always come back to this: most people don’t want to manage their own money. Which blows my mind. They’ll manage their career, their relationships, their life—but not their money? Too scary. Yet money is the currency of capitalism. Like it or not, those are the rules. And if you don’t understand them, someone else is using your money to make themselves rich.

I was at the DAC after squash, eating a Cobb salad and chatting with some randoms at the bar. We got onto kids, money, and how I’m apparently “harsh” on mine. Maybe. But I tell them the truth: owning your house isn’t always smart. The market beats housing unless you find an edge—a development arbitrage, a rental arbitrage, or better yet, be the bank.

Banks always win. They’ve built the perfect scam. You pay two or three times the price of your house over 30 years so you can “build equity.” They make $300,000 in interest while you make $100,000 in paper value and feel good about it. The American dream was an ad campaign to feed the banks. The real dream is to be on the other side of the transaction.

He who has the gold… knows the rules.

I’ve been pushing a covered-call strategy because, of all the options trades I’ve used, it’s the best. You pick your sale price, collect income on a stock you already own, and the only time you’re wrong is when you were too right. Then you wait for it to get called, manage your taxes, and repeat. Hedge smart. Sleep better.

I’m bullish on commodities, hard assets, gold, Bitcoin, and housing—anything tangible. Because politicians refuse to face reality. Social Security, Medicaid, defense, random entitlements—all should be cut in half. But that’s another rant for another day.

Back in mid-September, I sold covered calls on my Civitas position. Figured it might drift up, maybe merge, but I could collect 10–15% yield while I waited. Boards can stay illogical longer than most can stay liquid, so I sell calls to hedge against hubris.

When I sold, I remember thinking: Who’s on the other side of this trade?

Turns out… it was my son.

My covered calls expired worthless Friday. I kept 100% of the premium. The buyer—my kid—got nothing.

He didn’t tell me. He’s been trading a small account built from his summer wages—earned carrying 30 golf bags, walking over 210 miles. Instead of buying the stock he liked, he bought call options because Bloomberg ran a piece saying Civitas was exploring “strategic alternatives.” (They should be.) But he picked the price and duration himself.

I can’t blame him. That’s what kids do now. They look at a broken system—college is unaffordable, housing is unreachable—and chase asymmetric upside. They buy meme stocks like Beyond Meat or DataVault. They see Oracle jump 40% in a day and think, why not me?

So there it was: someone with 30 years of experience, a long list of mistakes, and a decent system sells a call… and the kid he taught how to trade ends up on the other side.

And you know what? I’m thrilled. Because the only way you really learn is when you lose your entire summer’s wages on a bet that made no sense—especially when it turns out your dad took the profit and gets to say, “I f@&king told you never to buy options that aren’t a hedge! Thank you for your summer wages.”

Better to lose it at 20 than 35.

True story. Hope you’re having a great week.