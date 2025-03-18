Yesterday’s blog about the 261 deported Tren de Aragua members (offices number updated, up from 238) left me unsettled. American flights, organized by the U.S. government, clearly fall under U.S. jurisdiction, and they could have been turned around to honor the spirit of the judge’s temporary restraining order (TRO). Yet, it’s just as maddening that the original case focused on only five Venezuelans, only for the judge to stretch the ruling to cover everyone in the U.S. impacted by the 1798 Alien Enemies Act. It echoes the USAID case two weeks ago, where a judge ordered the U.S. to pay the full $2 billion in dispute, not just the $200 million tied to the plaintiffs—another glaring example of standing and jurisdictional overreach. Sometimes, you have to step back from the trees to see the forest. So, today we do that, starting in a strange place: with DOGE.

Yesterday, the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) flagged 3.2 million Social Security numbers belonging to individuals listed as over 120 years old and officially pronounced them “dead.” Not a big deal right? Consider this: many illegal immigrants have relied on these stolen or fake numbers to work, open bank accounts, and evade detection. Now, those 3.2 million “phantom” identities are gone and the holder doesn’t necessarily know which of the 3.2 million numbers are no longer valid. Anyone using them will trigger fraud alerts when employers submit tax records, apply for benefits, or run checks against government databases, potentially leading to arrest and deportation. This quiet move closes a major loophole, making it much harder for undocumented immigrants to stay under the radar and giving teeth to criminal charges against those illegally using the numbers enabling them in to be deported more easily.

Next, proper or not, consider where the 261 individuals were sent: to El Salvador’s Terrorism Confinement Center (CECOT). CECOT was built in 2023 under President Nayib Bukele’s gang crackdown, is a super-max prison designed to hold 40,000 inmates. Its conditions are unrelenting: 23.5-hour lockdowns, metal bunks without mattresses, one meal a day eaten by hand, and severe overcrowding with 14,500 already inside. Human rights groups report torture, beatings, and no due process—just raw punishment. By sending deportees there and paying El Salvador to house the prisoners, the U.S. is wielding CECOT as a stark deterrent. If the worst prison on earth doesn’t encourage you to self deport, I’m not sure what will.

But the pressure doesn’t stop there. This weekend, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) added 700,000 new administrative arrest warrants to the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database. Local police can now detain individuals with final deportation orders during routine stops, turning every traffic violation into a potential deportation trigger. Concurrently, on March 10, DHS repurposed the CBP One app into CBP Home—a self-deportation tool.

And finally, in what was a fascinating move to this 1L currently in a Civil Procedure class, the administration is hitting legal challengers to it’s policies where it hurts. Under an Executive Order filed last week, the administration is telling DOJ lawyers to enforce Rule 65. Under Rule 65(c) of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure, courts can now demand that groups seeking injunctions agains post financial bonds in the event they lose the challenge after getting a TRO. For non-profits and legal aid organizations, this will be a death blow and it seems like it will prevent judges expanding TROs from the intended five clients to “everyone in the U.S.”, because the bond would be massive.

Standing back and looking at the art of war, it appears that the bet is that fear will drive compliance and self deportation will increase to millions in the coming months. Taken at face value, perhaps it explains why it was so important to get those 261 deportees into El Salvador and let the courts figure it out later. This isn’t about the 261, it’s about the other 20 million.