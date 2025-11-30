To say that historically I haven’t liked Christmas would be offensive to the people who really don’t like Christmas. Just ask my kids. I’ve been… let’s call it “a challenge” around the holidays.

So last year I made them a promise: I would lean into Christmas. Not “lean in” the way I do with squash, or investments, or house building, or pretty much anything else in life. But I promised I would not be a drag anymore. And I meant it.

Today was my checkpoint. I played squash in the morning with a younger, fitter friend who routinely reminds me of both of those facts. He’s become one of my closest friends, and I’m genuinely excited to be at his wedding in September. Common passions and true respect and fun is a gift. After that, I limped home, lit a fire, and did something almost unheard of for me: I put decorations on the Christmas tree.

And as I sit here looking at the lights, thinking about how fast this year has gone—three weeks to Christmas, somehow—I reflect that maybe the entire point of the season is this: a little more generosity, a little more patience, a little more openness to what matters. Family. Friends. Life.

I hope you had a wonderful Thanksgiving. It has been a year of adventures, fun, and more than a few lessons. And before long, 2026 will be knocking.

So here’s a little Sunday note just to say hello. Go Broncos—who, shockingly, are good again. And tomorrow, back to Dillon for more demos after a great day of studying for finals next weekend!

Happy Holidays!