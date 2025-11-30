Gratitude. Thanksgiving. And… Christmas!
To say that historically I haven’t liked Christmas would be offensive to the people who really don’t like Christmas. Just ask my kids. I’ve been… let’s call it “a challenge” around the holidays.
So last year I made them a promise: I would lean into Christmas. Not “lean in” the way I do with squash, or investments, or house building, or pretty much anything else in life. But I promised I would not be a drag anymore. And I meant it.
Today was my checkpoint. I played squash in the morning with a younger, fitter friend who routinely reminds me of both of those facts. He’s become one of my closest friends, and I’m genuinely excited to be at his wedding in September. Common passions and true respect and fun is a gift. After that, I limped home, lit a fire, and did something almost unheard of for me: I put decorations on the Christmas tree.
And as I sit here looking at the lights, thinking about how fast this year has gone—three weeks to Christmas, somehow—I reflect that maybe the entire point of the season is this: a little more generosity, a little more patience, a little more openness to what matters. Family. Friends. Life.
I hope you had a wonderful Thanksgiving. It has been a year of adventures, fun, and more than a few lessons. And before long, 2026 will be knocking.
So here’s a little Sunday note just to say hello. Go Broncos—who, shockingly, are good again. And tomorrow, back to Dillon for more demos after a great day of studying for finals next weekend!
Happy Holidays!
The true meaning of Christmas is not a tree and all the mostly meaningless presents. It is the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ. If you miss this the rest is also meaningless.
I do enjoy your post’s.
How anyone feels about Christmas is greatly influenced by how their parents celebrated it. My parents had eight kids, and they always had a big Christmas tree with many colorfully wrapped presents around it for days or weeks. The lights and colors were stimulating, and young children go nuts wondering what is in the packages. When you are six years old, that all seems magical, and getting up on Christmas morning to open the gifts is a thrill. but I was too lazy to carry on the tradition with my own family. In retrospect, I probably should have.