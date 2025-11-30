#hottakeoftheday

Bo Harden
4h

The true meaning of Christmas is not a tree and all the mostly meaningless presents. It is the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ. If you miss this the rest is also meaningless.

Russell A. Paielli
15h

How anyone feels about Christmas is greatly influenced by how their parents celebrated it. My parents had eight kids, and they always had a big Christmas tree with many colorfully wrapped presents around it for days or weeks. The lights and colors were stimulating, and young children go nuts wondering what is in the packages. When you are six years old, that all seems magical, and getting up on Christmas morning to open the gifts is a thrill. but I was too lazy to carry on the tradition with my own family. In retrospect, I probably should have.

