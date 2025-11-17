A few months ago, during a member-guest golf tournament, I asked a simple question to everyone I played with and drank with (which was a lot): If you had to hold one asset for ten years—no selling, no trading—would it be gold or Bitcoin?

The answers broke perfectly along generational lines.

Older than me: gold, without hesitation.

Younger than ~40: Bitcoin, without hesitation.

40–47 crowd: tortured “50/50” answers, even though that wasn’t an option.

I thought it was an interesting result: this isn’t an asset-class debate. It’s a worldview fault line.

Meanwhile, this morning on QTR, Peter Schiff wrote another “Bitcoin is dead, long live gold” piece. And I do get it. He sells gold. He has to preach the religion. But him insisting gold is legitimate while Bitcoin is counterfeit is intellectually dishonest. It’s kind of like watching Blockbuster explain why streaming will never work even though everyone loves movies. As an aside, what a colossal miss by Blockbuster as Netflix was rising. Amazon, Google and Meta took note: they buy absolutely any potential rival and now, there are none.

Back to bitcoin and gold. Both assets share the same fundamental trait: Their purpose is nothing. They produce nothing. They yield nothing. They sit there. They rely on belief. Sure, gold is used in jewelry. But every ounce of gold ever mined is still here. And its industrial use is trivial compared to its store-of-value mythology.

We don’t price gold because we need it. We price gold because we remember needing it.

Bitcoin is the same story—just without 5,000 years of familiarity.

Atlas Shrugged, Atlantis, and the Gold Standard Myth

Finishing Atlas Shrugged reinforces why gold feels so stable. In the valley, the strikers mint gold coins with the $ sign as their symbol. But like all currency somewhat and gold in particular, gold only works because we agree it does. The metal has no magical property that forces acceptance. The acceptance is the value.

Bitcoin is the exact same thing—just digital. And in a world where assets are digital, money is digital, work is digital and identity is increasingly digital (except to vote, apparently…), a digital store of value is the logical next step.

Scarcity: Gold vs. Bitcoin

Gold is scarce because we have mined a lot of it already.

Bitcoin is scarce because the code says so.

Gold supply creeps upward every year—forever.

Bitcoin supply ends at 21 million.

We’ve already mined ~18 million.

On a long enough timeline, Bitcoin is more predictable, not less. That’s why the Schiff argument always eventually boils down to: “I trust what I can hold.”

And that’s fine—until you realize that everything else in your life, from your paycheck to your IRA to your house title, already sits on a server somewhere.

MicroStrategy Isn’t the Argument People Think It Is

People love pointing to Michael Saylor and saying: “Bitcoin is doomed because MicroStrategy is levered and will be forced to liquidate.”

That argument made sense when MicroStrategy was the only way public-market investors could access Bitcoin. When you had to buy the circus to touch the lion. But now there are spot Bitcoin ETFs. If you want Bitcoin exposure, you just buy the ETF. I imagine at least some of Saylor’s issue is that people who like bitcoin are selling his stock and buying “BTC” or “IBIT.”

You don’t need Saylor’s company. MicroStrategy should logically trade at NAV minus debt, not some insane premium. And blaming Bitcoin because a CEO levered himself is like blaming gold because someone once took out a margin loan to buy Krugerrands.

The argument is unserious.

The Dollar Is Strong… Until It Isn’t

Gold and Bitcoin have struggled recently momentum is changing, the U.S. dollar strengthened, and finally folks are asking where are all these AI capex dollars going? But despite the noise over the summer about tariffs, where else are you going to invest your dollars? China? Germany? Japan? The truth is the U.S. is the cleanest dirty shirt. However, since it’s a Monday with no mergers, I like to remind people, it’s dirty with:

$38 trillion in debt

$2 trillion annual deficits

No spending discipline anywhere

Entitlements growing on autopilot

A political culture that treats the budget like a rounding error

Currency debasement is not a question of if—it’s math. And when you debase a currency, hard assets win.

Gold wins.

Bitcoin wins.

Not because they “do” anything—but because they don’t. They just sit there while everything else degrades.

The Era of 50% Bitcoin Annual Returns Is Over

Bitcoin will go up over the long term—just like gold. But the days of 50%-per-year, rocket-ship-to-Mars performance are gone. When something becomes a large, institutionalized asset class: volatility compresses, returns normalize; the mania fades, and the market matures. I think that’s where we are now and bitcoin’s wild adolescence with all night parties is over. It’s entering middle age—more utility, more regulation, more stability. Which, ironically, makes it more viable as a long-term store of value.

The Real Question Isn’t Gold or Bitcoin

The real divide isn’t asset selection.

It’s mindset:

Gold buyers believe the future rhymes with the past.

Bitcoin buyers believe the future breaks from it.

People in the middle are just hedging—emotionally, philosophically, financially.

Both assets serve the same purpose: Sit outside the system in a world that no longer trusts the system. And if you’re under 40, your entire lived experience validates that instinct.