Back in 2020, the loudest voices in the room were the epidemiologists.

They were on CNN every night. They were on Twitter screaming. They had models. They had titles. They had certainty.

Trump said, “Reopen by Easter.”

They said, “He’s crazy.”

But you know what? He was right. Or at least—he wasn’t as wrong as they were.

Now it’s 2025. And the epidemiologists have been replaced by a new class of know-it-alls: the economists and investment bankers. And just like 2020, they’re absolutely certain.

They’ve gone all-in—on meme coins, on Bitcoin, on Nvidia, on the stock market, on no inflation, on “AI solves everything.”

It’s the same playbook. Loud voices, short-term incentives, and no accountability.

I’ve Been Saying This for Years

If you’ve followed me for a while, you know I’ve been calling out the market as overvalued. The entire system became too easy. Free money, zero rates, quarterly bonuses, and every banker parroting the same lines:

“Tariffs are bad. Globalization is good. America can’t manufacture anymore.”

Really?

Let’s walk through the math.

Say I want to buy a Toyota made in Japan. I send $100,000 overseas. What happens?

• I get the car.

• Japan gets the money.

• Their workers stay employed.

• Their economy grows.

• And America? We just exported capital.

Now add a 25% tariff. That Toyota costs $125,000. Maybe I decide to buy a Bronco instead. Built here.

That $100,000 stays in the U.S. economy.

Tariffs Are About Incentives—Not Punishment

A $1 trillion annual trade deficit isn’t just a number. It’s a transfer of demand, employment, and power.

Let’s put real numbers behind it. In 2024, the U.S. trade deficit with key countries looked like this:

• China: –$295 billion

• Mexico: –$172 billion

• Vietnam: –$124 billion

• Ireland: –$87 billion

• Germany: –$85 billion

That’s not efficiency. That’s dependence.

Yes, from a pure comparative economics textbook, maybe we “shouldn’t” make shoes here. Or bananas.

But this isn’t a textbook. It’s real life.

And in real life, when you run deficits that big, you hollow out your workforce. You destroy local manufacturing. And eventually, you lose leverage.

That’s what Trump understood.

And that’s why the Howard Lutnick episode of the All-In Podcast is required listening today.

It’s an hour and a half. But it will fundamentally change how you view tariffs, trade, and monetary policy.

Let’s Talk Global Capital Flows

When we send capital abroad, those countries use the dollars for their economies. But if tariffs shift behavior and that money stays here? Foreign economies weaken.

And when that happens?

• Their interest rates drop.

• The carry trade explodes.

• Capital flees to the U.S.

Take Japan. Their 10-year bond yield is 1.34%. Ours is 4.29%. That’s a 2.95% differential—a massive incentive to move capital into U.S. Treasuries.

The result?

A tidal wave of foreign money flowing into U.S. assets. Not because we’re perfect—but because we’re less broken than everyone else.

China is a mess.

Europe is stagnating.

Canada is stumbling.

And the U.S.? Still the biggest, baddest, strongest bully on the block.

What Happens Next?

Here’s where it gets interesting.

Trump wins. He issues 30-, 50-, even 75-year bonds at 3–4% interest.

People buy them. Lots of them.

Why? Because U.S. credit is still the safest home for capital.

And suddenly:

• Mortgage rates come down.

• House prices become manageable.

• We have capital to build things here again.

• The dollar remains king.

This is how you rebuild. This is how America becomes great again.

Final Thought: Don’t Confuse Calm for Confidence

Right now, the market is down 5.9% from its November 5, 2024, closing of 5,782.76 to today’s level of 5,440.35.

That’s nothing.

I think we go lower—maybe 10%, maybe to 5,000.

But this isn’t a collapse. It’s a reset. And resets are good when things have gotten this distorted.

The financial industry has been coasting on cheap money and quarterly bonuses. The party is ending.

And that’s when the real work begins.

So yeah—stay calm. But stay smart.

And for the love of God, don’t let economists become the new epidemiologists.