Yesterday’s post—If You Can’t Afford the Crib, You Can’t Afford the Baby—struck a nerve, so this is Part 2. And then I do some final prep for my torts exam in three hours.

Most people don’t want to talk about money. Which is a tragic, societal flaw, because the truth is, in a real, relentless, and often brutal way, it governs your life—whether you admit it or not.

Do most people build a spreadsheet before buying a house? Do they compare rent versus ownership, factor in interest rates, estimate appreciation, adjust for real estate fees, and ask: how long will I stay? Could I make more by investing the difference?

Do they model the ROI of a degree? Tuition, living costs, foregone income, taxes, future salary projections? Do they run scenarios with trade schools, certifications, and other non-traditional paths that don’t come with six-figure debt? Do they even know what ROI stands for?

Do they calculate the cost per year of owning a car? Depreciation. Gas. Insurance. Maintenance. Leasing vs. owning vs. Ubering. Do they make decisions based on total cost of ownership… or just the monthly payment?

Do they realize marriage is the best tax deduction in America? (They should!) Shared rent. Shared food. Dual income. Emotional and financial resilience in one bundle.

The answer is: most don’t. They whip around their neighborhood in their Porsche, messaging success while languishing in debt. They bought the home because it was gorgeous and they went to college because someone once said it was the only way to get ahead.

Here’s the truth: we live in a capitalist society. That doesn’t mean you have to love it. But it does mean you should understand the rules. Because we don’t teach them—and the people who don’t know them are getting sold “the American dream” and don’t understand they are a profit center for their bank.

Yes, marry for love.

Yes, go to college to grow.

But understand: you are an economic vessel. The goal in this system is to build capital. And then leverage that capital. And then do it again. And again. Until the returns from your assets exceed your expenses—and you finally get your time back. That’s what freedom is. Not wealth. Time.

Some will say this is cold. Maybe it is. Empathy isn’t my strong suit (just ask my classmates!). But day in and day out, I’m watching law school classmates talk about how the hey will walk out into the world $175,000 (the three year tuition rack rate) in debt to make $60,000 in public interest work. That’s not “passion.” That’s financial suicide. It’s beautiful in theory—and brutal in practice. Because math doesn’t care about your feelings.

The best way I know to learn is to face real world scenarios so I created a game for my kids. Real capital. Real scenarios. Real stakes. Day one was April 1st, before liberation day. On the first of each month, they have to send me an investor letter highlighting performance and adjustments. Here’s how my younger son, Andrew, opened his:

“Despite recent market headwinds, we view the current volatility as an opportunity to strengthen our high-conviction positions and capitalize on undervalued assets. We are steadfast in our belief that our diversified approach will not only weather the storm but also position us for exceptional profitability as market conditions stabilize.”

That’s an 18-year-old.

And his old brother, Ben. He actually performed pretty well. He’s down 0.66% on the month but is doubling down with discipline:

“Rheinmetall AG has delivered a 20% gain, significantly outperforming defense sector peers. With continued NATO defense expenditures and strong order growth, Rheinmetall remains a high-conviction holding.” “I am also allocating an additional $100,000 to long-term Treasuries, anticipating a shift in Fed policy and viewing the current price as a buying opportunity.”

They’re learning the game that schools won’t (or haven’t, or can’t) teach them.

So if we’re going to talk about equal opportunity, maybe we should start by teaching kids the rules. Instead, most are taught what to think. I’m trying to teach mine how to think. And what they should be thinking about at the core of every decision.

