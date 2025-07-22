This weekend, Ben and I went out for breakfast. He’s been my roommate for the summer, and I’m about to lose him again. At 20, he’s heading into his junior year of college in less than a month. Golf team tryouts come even sooner—and this is one of his last chances to put a stake in the ground and prove he belongs on Varsity for the next two years.

As our parents once told us about our kids: time flies. We didn’t believe them. I can attest—it’s true. In the blink of an eye, he’ll be out in the world—career, marriage, kids, stress. Not too soon, I hope.

Over four cups of coffee, we talked goals—sports, life, and what it means to be a good man… or at least a better one than me. Legacy, after all, is about giving our kids more chances, more lessons, more honesty—and hoping they exceed us in every way.

Toward the end of breakfast, our waitress came over and asked what we were talking about so intently. We had just made a deal: dramatically cut our phone use for the next month—and hopefully, for good. She smiled and said she’d done the same thing the month before. Her mood, she told us, had never been better.

The numbers are bleak. The average American spends 7 hours a day on screens. That’s one third of our life glued to what’s in our hand. Teenagers? 9 hours. And that’s just screen time, not including the background anxiety of waiting for a text, a like, a ping, a validation. We’ve built a world so saturated with dopamine, we barely notice we’re drowning. The Mag 7 thank us from the bottom of their wallets.

Phone addiction isn’t just real—it’s reshaping the human experience. As Jonathan Haidt frequently points out (and I strongly recommend searching him out on Rogan or elsewhere), young people today are having less sex, more anxiety, higher rates of depression, and attention spans that are shrinking by the year. FOMO has become the new pandemic—and honestly, it’s far worse than COVID.

And those who know me know I’m not immune. In fact, I might be one of the worst. Scrolling X while golfing. Half-present at dinners. Sitting at the bar top, loving conversations with strangers… but barely available for one. I wait for the next comment, the next wire, the next deal pitch, the next “important” message that, in hindsight, rarely is.

So we decided: enough.

Ben and I shook on a rule. Phones charge in another room. In the house, they stay stacked—if one of us breaks, we expose both. Peer pressure accountability.

There’s a photographer (Eric Pickersgill) O saw on Instagram whose project strips the phones out of social scenes. The result is dramatic: people at dinner, in bed, at concerts, eyes fixed on a blank void. A picture says 1000 words. That picture begs the question, what are we doing?

I watched the British Open this weekend, and Scottie is the closest thing I’ve ever seen to the GOAT. The tournament was over by Friday—his competitors weren’t chasing him, they were watching him with awe. But what struck me even more was the contrast to Tiger’s era.

Go watch footage from the ’90s—Tiger on the tee, crowds silent, eyes locked in, nobody blinking. Pure presence.

Now? The entire gallery is watching Scottie through a phone screen. Reality, once removed. If you didn’t record it, it didn’t happen. If it doesn’t trend, it doesn’t matter.

Last night, I played squash with one of my two weekly jousting partners—a 27-year-old who beat me pretty handily—and we ended up talking about this, too. He and his friends actually have it worse than we do. They never lived without phones. Never knew a world without the algorithms designed to hijack attention.

They’ve been talking about it lately, and his take was simple: the only way to beat it is to reduce the craving.

His tip? Turn your phone to greyscale. (Settings > Accessibility > Display > Color Filters > Greyscale.)

It’s wild how fast the urge to scroll disappears when your screen looks like a 1950s television. Try it.

I’m 48 in six weeks. Retired six years ago. Law school’s a third done. I started my career nearly 30 years ago. Played in the World Championships and Pan Ams 26 years ago. My boys are 20 and 18. None of us are getting younger.

So Ben and I made a pact. Less screen. More presence.

Put your phone down. Look your kid in the eyes. Watch the swing, not the replay.

Because if you’re always recording life…You’re not really living it. Advice I should have taken fifteen years ago.