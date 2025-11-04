Part 1 — New York’s Election and the Illogic of Tax Entitlement

Today’s election in New York City is a fascinating test of logic, economics, and entitlement. With combined city and state taxes already pushing toward 15%, talk of adding another 2% sounds minor until you realize that means 17%—before federal. It’s not hard to see why people leave.

I get the logic of “just two percent.” I’ve thought about it myself: Colorado’s 4.6% state tax versus Arizona’s 2.5%—two percent might not be worth moving over. But when you stack that mentality on top of rent freezes, “public” grocery stores, and free bus policies, you’re creating a city that rewards dependency and punishes initiative.

I was born in New York City. I love it. But I wouldn’t live in New York or California now. The policies and politics are insane to me. My biggest fear is that Colorado heads that direction—more taxation, more entitlement, less drive to build and create. Energize Denver is already making our city a wasteland for business. I’m watching closely because building houses needs people to buy them and of the business environment continues to be unfriendly, that’s bad for pricing. But if it does? Dallas, Oklahoma City, Tulsa—hello, beautiful. They look better every year.

Part 2 — SM, Civitas, and the Nature of Energy Investing

Yesterday’s 7% drop in SM Energy highlights exactly what happens when hopes and dreams evaporates. I imagine some owners of SM were hoping for a takeover premium for themselves. Sure, there were Q3 earnings mixed in too but I market wasn’t loving it. I still do.

The Civitas-SM combination still makes sense—asset quality, cost synergies, reduced G&A, better capital allocation, manageable debt—but this is not a “set it and forget it” industry.

Oil and gas is a timing business. When oil is $60, you don’t want to own the equities long term. You want exposure to the operating leverage when the macro setup looks right. Same reason I hold Newmont—bullish on gold, so I buy the operator with leverage to the commodity.

Anyone who rode through 2020–21 knows the volatility. SM and Civitas are stronger together, but this is still a bet on commodity cycles. When prices rise, you win. When they fall, you bleed. That’s the trade.

And yes—Palantir will keep trading at 80x forward revenue. But oil and gas? That’s too “real” for most investors.