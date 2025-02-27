Before Google, there was Yahoo. Before Yahoo, there was Ask Jeeves. Before Ask Jeeves, there were encyclopedias. Each step made research faster, more accessible, and more essential. Before email, there were typewriters. Before typewriters, there were pens.

Technology doesn’t just change how we work—it changes how we think. When I started writing hottakeoftheday, a big topic would take 4 to 6 hours to research, write, and publish. There were typos, run-on sentences, and, occasionally, a random stat thrown in just so I wouldn’t forget it. If I write about a topic, I remember it. Same with numbers. So I always included “nice to have” stats, knowing I’d use them again later.

Now, that process takes minutes.

The latest evolution, one some of you may have missed, is AI. Not the “Nvidia valuation” AI hype. Not the “Tesla is the future of everything” AI takes. I’m talking about actually using AI.

If you’ve used Google recently, you’ve probably noticed AI-generated answers synthesizing information instead of just spitting out links. But that’s just the beginning. With Grok (X’s product) and ChatGPT, you can bypass Google entirely—engaging in real-time conversation, pulling data, pushing ideas, challenging assumptions, researching, writing, and synthesizing—all in minutes, not hours. AI can create tables, reference past writing, and tie together thoughts in ways that would take a human days to do.

And that’s the power of AI. If you’re not using it every day, it’s like showing up to work without email and expecting the fax machine to keep up. It’s like preparing for trivia night without Google. The efficiency isn’t a small edge—it’s the difference between keeping up and falling behind.

I still don’t know the business model, but I know the impact. I’m writing my second book—despite having far less time than I did in 2012 when I wrote my first. I’m in law school, writing hottakes, training for U.S. Nationals in squash, managing a family office investment strategy, and still finding time for two podcasts a day. How? AI.

That’s the next book: AI isn’t replacing jobs. People using AI are replacing those who don’t.

And if you need proof of where things are headed, look at what Elon just did. In 122 days, he built the fastest AI cluster in history—100,000 CPUs for xAI’s Colossus. It’s not just impressive; it sets the new standard. The pace of innovation isn’t slowing down—it’s accelerating. If you’re not adapting, you’re already behind.