Today we take a refresher trip down the road of economics and incentives—because apparently the Trump Administration decided those are optional now. Even with Secretaries Bessent and Lutnic, Wright and Burgum, it’s hard when your boss doesn’t really listen.

As you may have seen over the weekend, President Trump floated two ideas. First, a 10% cap on credit card interest rates. We discussed that already. Second, and frankly even more bizarre, the idea that tech companies building data centers should pay some form of higher or “equalized” electricity rate because their demand drives up power prices for consumers.

Both ideas share the same flaw: they attempt to suspend the laws of economics for political convenience.

Let’s start with the real problem everyone keeps ignoring. Things are expensive because we have printed money relentlessly for years and refused to let the economy clear. We won’t allow recessions. We won’t allow asset prices to fall. We won’t allow stocks, housing, or credit to reprice. Every hiccup gets met with stimulus, liquidity, or some new backstop. That’s the disease. Everything else is symptom management.

Let’s look at silver silver. Four months ago, it was around $30 an ounce. Today it’s closer to $85. Why? Because people see monetary debasement. Silver is money-adjacent—and yes, it’s also used in real applications: electronics, chips, batteries, industrial processes. Now imagine Trump saying: “You can’t hoard silver. It’s too important. Industrial users should pay less. Investors should pay more.” That’s not policy—that’s central planning. And that’s exactly what’s happening with electricity.

Electricity prices rise because demand rises. When prices rise, behavior changes. People use less. They switch to more efficient appliances. They downsize. They adjust thermostats. Companies invest in efficiency, generation, or alternatives. That’s how price signals work. They allocate scarce resources to their highest-value use.

Trying to shield people from prices doesn’t eliminate cost—it just hides it, distorts incentives, and misallocates capital.

This is the same mistake Climate Alarmists and their Government representatives have made with oil for decades. They blame producers for climate change while ignoring the obvious truth: demand drives production. If people didn’t burn it, it wouldn’t be extracted. Energy isn’t immoral—it’s consumed.

Credit cards are no different. If someone can’t afford a 30% APR, the solution is not to pretend the risk doesn’t exist. The solution is don’t use the credit. Price caps don’t eliminate risk; they eliminate supply. Banks will simply stop issuing credit to marginal borrowers—or make it up elsewhere with fees.

And here’s the irony no one wants to talk about. We complain about electricity usage while running AI models all day. ChatGPT costs $20 a month. Grok is bundled into an $8 blue check. Gemini is effectively free with Google. Those prices wildly understate the energy and capital costs involved.

That’s a cost distribution problem, not a moral one.

If electricity is scarce, prices should rise. If AI is expensive to run, subscriptions should cost more. That’s how markets signal reality. That’s how resources get allocated efficiently.

What actually works? Deregulation. Supply expansion. Letting prices speak.

What doesn’t work? Pretending you can cap, tax, or shame your way around basic economics.

The disappointing part isn’t the rhetoric—it’s that we keep refusing to confront the real boogeyman in the room: Years of monetary excess, regulatory bloat, and an allergy to economic pain. You don’t fix that with price controls. You fix it by letting the system breathe—even when it’s uncomfortable.