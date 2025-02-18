First, I want to thank everyone for their support. It’s motivating. It’s inspiring. And, I appreciate it. Now, on with the show.

After four years on the sidelines to reflect on his failure to “drain the swamp” the first time around, President Trump has returned with a vengeance. He didn’t know or understand Washington in 2016, so he had his family play a central role in how he attempted to influence the Federal machine. He was President, after all. How hard could it be?

The truth? He got thwarted and undermined by the bureaucracy at every turn. Looking back on events like the now-debunked “Russiagate” scandal and the overreach of Democratic governors during COVID-19 lockdowns-remember the solitary paddleboarder arrested in California-Trump has realized that wielding a sledgehammer to reshape D.C. is the only path forward. No problem, hold my…. Diet Coke.

DOJ Shake-Up: Resignations and Firings

The Department of Justice is at the forefront of this transformation. Recently, six senior officials, including Manhattan’s top federal prosecutor, Danielle Sassoon, resigned after refusing orders to drop corruption charges against New York City Mayor Eric Adams. This directive, issued by Acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove, aimed to align the DOJ more closely with the administration’s priorities. Attorney General Pam Bondi emphasized that this move signifies a seismic shift in how the DOJ operates, ensuring it supports the President’s agenda. It reminds me of the old joke: “What do you call 1,000 lawyers at the bottom of the ocean?” A good start.

What may have gone under the radar last week was Trump’s executive order that mandates that agencies hire no more than one employee for every four who leave, with exceptions for critical functions like national security and law enforcement. With 275,000 Federal employees already gone, attrition and “resignations in protest”is set to significantly reduce the size (and more importantly, power) of the Federal government.

Decentralizing Power: States’ Rights Restored

At the core, this isn’t just about cutting jobs and influence; it’s about a philosophical shift. The U.S. Constitution was designed to grant substantial power to individual states, limiting federal authority. The administration’s efforts to downsize federal agencies, such as the Department of Education, empowers states to set their own agendas and respond more effectively to their citizens’ needs. “We the people” are taking some power back. And it has to start with the legal system.

Here’s a shocker: the legal system has bias

The biases of lawyers and judges profoundly influence outcomes, often intertwining jurisprudence with political currents. The quintessential example is the landmark case of Roe v. Wade.

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a stalwart advocate for women’s rights, critiqued the Roe decision not for its end but for its means. She contended that the ruling was overly sweeping, effectively halting a burgeoning legislative movement toward reproductive rights. Ginsburg remarked, “My criticism of Roe is that it seemed to have stopped the momentum on the side of change.” She believed that a more incremental approach, engaging state legislatures and courts, would have fortified the foundation for abortion rights.

The subsequent overturning of Roe in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization ignited a maelstrom of public emotion. But, it was the legislature’s failure to act, rather than the ruling itself, that should have been the object of discontent. Finally, after 50 years, with the need (rather than will) to act, abortion was directly on the ballot in ten states, winning in seven.

The Real Autocrats: Career Politicians

The legal profession reflects entrenched ideologies, built on the ideals that sent would be lawyers to law school in the first place (I should know! I feel like I’m at Marxist rally most days). That’s why when a Democratic president advances initiatives on diversity, equity, inclusion, or climate change, the bureaucratic machinery aligns with these priorities. Conversely, Republican mandates frequently encounter resistance, like the 92.5% of Washington, D.C., voters that supported Kamala Harris in the 2024 election, the bias impedes the execution of the electorate’s mandate. To bridge this divide, President Trump is hitting the reset button on employment.

So while Democrats scream “autocracy,” let’s get real. The true autocrats are the career politicians, lawyers and bureaucrats who have turned public service into a lifelong gig, amassing power and wealth along the way. Trump’s strategy is to dismantle this self-serving machine, returning power to the states and, by extension, to the people.

A Four-Year Sprint: No Reelection, No Restraints

With no need to campaign for a third term, Trump has four years to push through his agenda. This sense of urgency is something Congress sorely lacks. Maybe it’s time to consider term limits for our legislators to ensure they’re working for the people, not their own career longevity.

In essence, Trump’s second term is a full-throttle attempt to do what he couldn’t the first time: drain the swamp. It’s no wonder they are fighting dusting waste, fraud and abuse so hard; it’s the key to their power. So love him or hate him, he’s doing exactly what he said he would.