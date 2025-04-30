I don’t know if Donald Trump deliberately torpedoed Pierre Poilievre’s campaign. But if he didn’t, the outcome is still wildly convenient for him. Let’s review:

Trump launches 25% tariffs on Canadian steel, aluminum, and cars weeks before the vote. He trolls the country as “America’s 51st state.” He mocks Trudeau as a “governor” and keeps poking, even after Trudeau exits stage left. And Poilievre—Trump-lite, populist, disciplined, sharp—loses his seat after 21 years in office.

Mark Carney wins. The World Economic Forum guy. A banker. A globalist. A gift-wrapped villain. Coincidence? Maybe, but from that lens, it seems Pierre losing was the best possible outcome—for Trump.

The Optics Problem: Don’t Beat Up Your Own Guy

If Poilievre had become Prime Minister, what would Trump have done?

Play nice?

Negotiate?

Restrain himself?!?

Now that’s funny.

But here’s the thing: Poilievre is exactly the kind of politician Trump’s base should (and does) love.

Pro-energy

Anti-central bank

Doesn’t trust the WHO or the WEF

Won’t let wokeism run wild

Wants to get rid of the carbon tax

He’s also charismatic, fast on his feet, and connects with working-class voters.

If Trump had to go to war with Poilievre on trade or tariffs, he’d risk alienating his own supporters back home who would ask “Wait, why are we beating up Canada’s version of you?”

That’s the problem. Trump doesn’t want to punch right. He wants a punching bag.

Enter Carney: The Perfect Villain

Carney is everything Trump wants in a foreign adversary:

Elite

Banker

Soft-spoken

Tied to global institutions

Preachy

Liberal

When Trump says, “they’re ripping us off,” Carney is the guy Trump Wants people to imagine. Trudeau was a baby, but Carney is an elite prick (sorry, eh!?). If Poilievre had won, Trump would have had to dial it back—at least a little—for fear of creating backlash inside his own movement. But with Carney? There are no limits. He can crank the tariffs to 35%. He can refuse to negotiate. He can throw haymakers and make Canada look weak, smug, and dependent. It’s not diplomacy. It’s WWE. And Carney is the character Trump has no lost love for. Like Harvard. Like NGOs. Like Government workers. They are all “not MAGA”, which makes for a perfect target.

The Tariff Visibility Fight: Trump’s Amazon Hypocrisy

Trump doesn’t always act like someone playing 3D chess. I admit it. I hated the electronics walk back in tariffs for Apple and the out of control ego escalation with China is counterproductive: they can wait longer than Trump can for results. But the best example (from this week…) came from this week’s flap with Bezos and Amazon.

Amazon reportedly planned to display tariff charges clearly at checkout so buyers could see exactly how much Trump’s tariffs were costing them. That should be a win—let consumers see the real cost of globalism and where their products come from: Let them decide if they still want to buy imported goods when they see the tariff added at the end.

But Trump called out Bezos for it. Why? Because if Americans see a $50 tariff slapped on their $200 imported item, they’ll blame Trump. And if prices double? The political backlash could overwhelm the economic theory he’s testing out. Trump wants tariffs to:

Raise revenue

Punish China

Reshore manufacturing

But he doesn’t want voters to feel the pain. So instead of defending the cost, he hides it—and attacks the messenger. It’s branding over honesty. And it’s why Trump’s tariff strategy feels more like a political stunt than real structural reform. It’s why the market isn’t 4,500. And it’s also why we haven’t seen meaningful progress on trade deals yet.

The West: Rallying the Rage

So, enter the hedge. If Trump really is playing the long game, there’s a bonus. The best way to drive Alberta and Saskatchewan closer to separatism isn’t to insult them directly—it’s to show them how voiceless they already are.

No influence in Ottawa.

No Equalization reform.

No pipeline approvals.

Just an endless bill to pay for Central Canada’s bad policies.

By rallying Ontario and Quebec voters to the Liberals—and crushing the Conservatives who represent the West—you deepen the alienation. You make Alberta and Saskatchewan feel trapped. Powerless. Resentful. And you give leaders like Danielle Smith, the Premier of Alberta, all the ammunition they need to push harder for autonomy—or eventually, separation. She was one of the few engaged with Trump pre-tariffs and I suspect she will play a large role in the months to come.

Here’s the tag line for the Calgary Herald: Carney’s win, fueled by Western money and Eastern votes, just poured gasoline on the separation fire. Honestly, if it’s resources Trump wants, those are two exceptional provinces-it’s why they pay equalization payments to the rest of the country.

So, if Trump wanted to weaken Canada internally—economically, politically, emotionally—there’s no better strategy than this: Make the West feel like second-class citizens, then sit back and wait.

So… Did He Do It On Purpose?

Trump has a history of stepping on his allies. But this felt different. He never walked back the 51st state trolling. He never softened his rhetoric. And Poilievre’s last-minute attempt to create distance—“I don’t speak for Donald Trump”—came off disingenuous. Canadians didn’t buy it. Why would they? Their policies are aligned. And by election day, Trump had made sure that was a liability, not an asset.

So here’s the uncomfortable truth: Trump may have helped Carney win because Carney is weaker, easier to demonize, and makes the trade war more politically useful. That means Canada—by rejecting the guy most aligned with U.S. Republicans—may now be facing a U.S. president with no incentive to cut a deal, no sympathy for the West, and no risk of domestic backlash.

It’s not about Trudeau anymore. It’s not about sovereignty. It’s not even about Poilievre. It’s about leverage.

Trump didn’t just pick his opponent—he weakened the team across the ice. Divide the country. Humiliate its rising political star. Force the West into rage. Elevate a globalist technocrat as the face of Canadian resistance—and then start swinging.

Carney may want to play elbows up, but here’s the truth: That only works if the other guy stays down. Now that Trump 2.0 has got back up—angry, unhinged, and four years older but twice as ruthless—Canada’s going to get punched in the face. Hard.

And I think that was the entire point.