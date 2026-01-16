For the handful of oil & gas folks remaining in the world that are still paying attention: a rumor hit the wires yesterday that Devon Energy is evaluating a merging with Coterra. Translation: Devon is effectively taking—nudged along by Kimmeridge’s recent activism and governance push.

I’ll give Kimmeridge some credit here. Tom Jorden has been chairman, CEO, and executive steward for… well, a long time. Everyone still wears ties which is wild but truthfully, they needed to split the chairman/CEO roles long ago as governance matters more now than it did ten years ago. Congrats on retirement, Tom. The change in control package is glorious and I hope Devon follows SM’s lead and gives great severance packages to the departing employees. They’ve earned it!

I’ve got nothing but positive things to say about Coterra. They bought Franklin Mountain almost a year ago—where I had a small stake post-OneEnergy sale—and everyone involved was first-class. Oil and gas is about exiting. It should never be if, always when.

I worked with Clay Gaspar at Anadarko before he headed Devon and I respect him a lot. To me, Devon has always felt like the natural consolidator of the “everything-else” bucket in U.S. shale. I love Oklahoma City. The Devon building has vacancy. And being bigger is the strategy that works today.

And finally, I’ll say this plainly: I like public-to-public deals. Markets set prices. Valuations are relative math. And public companies are no good at bidding for private equity companies that got in front of them—PE shops are better at buying assets, engineering them, and selling them for every stick on the map. It’s one reason 80% of my personal capital is in private assets—illiquidity premium: no daily mark-to-market, no forced selling, and the ability to wait for your price. It worked in oil and gas. It’s working in water. It’s working in real estate. The key is to have the liquidity to hold for as long as you need.

But when public companies buy public companies, the market has already spoken. Incidentally, I voted for the SM–Civitas deal for that reason. I’ve owned both historically. I hope Devon-Coterra doesn’t knee-jerk tank both stocks short-term, but over the long-term, the G&A and capital efficiency case is obvious—especially in a world where Venezuela, geopolitics, and supply discipline still matter.

And to my friends at SM and Civitas—it looks like you’ll be closing in February, so I hope you’re already thinking about rolling up my next two favorites: Chord and Northern Oil & Gas. You need to be north of $10B sooner rather than later. Then keep rolling. Eventually, everything merges with Devon anyway. Get big. Get meaningful. And stop giving guidance!

Not investment advice. Just saying.

On Covered Calls (Also Not Investment Advice):

If you’re not writing covered calls, I’d genuinely ask why. I’ve back-tested my own strategy over time. The results have been pretty excellent. When stocks go down, you’re getting paid. So, think oil and gas!

When you’re right, you’re selling stock at prices you’re happy to accept—while generating income along the way. Think Newmont. Or Daqo. Or Pan American Silver. Or Google. So … not oil and gas.

You manage gains. You manage around dividends. You generate cash. You redeploy deliberately.

It takes more work than buying the index. That’s exactly why most financial advisors don’t do it in client accounts. But here’s a fun reminder from my federal tax class (which I should’ve internalized years ago): financial advisory fees are not tax-deductible. You’re paying them with pre-tax dollars and eroding after-tax returns. I have advisors and I value love them. I get a lot of value for the fees. But you should manage a chunk of your own money and use covered calls to enhance the returns.

Which is why I’m particularly excited about the third Friday of every month. Today is option expiry. About half my calls expire today. A few are barely in the money—I’ll lose the stock. That’s fine. I generate cash and redeploy. The rest expire worthless—I keep the stock and roll the calls out longer-dated to generate more cash.

Bottom line: It’s a strategically clean way to time exits without pretending you can time the market.

That’s it. It’s Friday! Have a great weekend.