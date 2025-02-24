There’s a common theme running through Washington, Wall Street, and Main Street right now: money is tighter, and the bill is coming due. It’s almost as though everyone woke up January 21st and emerged from the daze of buy now… pay never to recognizing we have a real financial crisis on our hands.
Americans have been living on cheap credit and high expectations for decades—borrowing against tomorrow to fund today. Businesses did it, consumers did it, and the government did it. Now, with high interest rates and mounting debt, the conversation is shifting from “How do we grow?” to “How do we survive?”
The Consumer Reality Check
For years, consumers spent freely, helped along by low interest rates, easy credit, and the belief that tomorrow’s paycheck would always be bigger.
• Credit card balances are at $1.2 trillion, with rising delinquencies. People aren’t just spending—they’re struggling to pay it back.
• House prices are up 40% since 2019. The combination of low supply, institutional investors, and high mortgage rates has locked many buyers out of the market.
• Food, rent, travel, entertainment—all up. Have you had a glass of wine at a restaurant recently? Much to my chagrin, prices haven’t returned to 2019 levels and likely won’t without a serious recession.
There’s no single reason for this. It’s a mix of post-pandemic supply chain shocks, wage increases, corporate pricing strategies, and higher operating costs. But the reality remains: consumers are feeling squeezed, and many are now hitting their borrowing limits.
Washington’s Reality Check
The government is in the same boat—just with a much bigger credit limit.
• The U.S. national debt is over $37 trillion with more than $9 trillion needing to be refinanced this year alone.
• Interest payments alone will hit over $1 trillion this year.
• The deficit keeps growing, fueled by entitlement spending, defense budgets, and discretionary programs.
This is where DOGE (the Department of Government Efficiency) comes in, focused on cutting fraud, abuse, and unnecessary spending. Washington is quietly acknowledging that hundreds of billions in programs aren’t mandatory but have continued unchecked. The problem isn’t just waste—it’s that the government, like the consumer, has been spending beyond its means, assuming tomorrow’s growth will fix today’s problem.
Global Reality Check: War, Trade, and What Comes Next
Beyond individual debt and government spending, global economics is shifting, too.
• Ending the Ukraine war is now a serious discussion in Washington. Not because of strategy, but because of cost. Depending on who you ask, we’ve either spent $77 billion and lost $100 billion on the way, or we’ve spent over $300 billion. A prolonged war is expensive, and economic priorities are shifting.
• New trade deals with Russia and a mineral deal with Ukraine are being floated as part of a broader push for economic security over ideological battles.
• The thinking is clear: wars are expensive, but resources are valuable. If the U.S. can help stabilize Ukraine economically while securing access to critical minerals, it’s a win-win.
Where Does This All Lead?
For years, spending—whether by consumers, businesses, or governments—was fueled by cheap debt and easy money. When the Federal Reserve lowered interest rates in September, the markets said “No, thank you” and mortgages cost more than they did in September. The bottom line? The era is over.
Now, the focus is on tightening balance sheets, cutting costs, and making hard choices. The government is trying to curb waste, businesses are adjusting to a more cost-conscious consumer, and individuals are being forced to rethink spending habits. How that will play out when your local restaurant wants $25 for a glass of wine for a bottle that costs $20 remains to be seen.
So for now, the big question isn’t “How do we keep spending?” anymore. It’s “What do we actually need to afford?” And the war in Ukraine isn’t one of them.
This War actually is not about Ukraine, it is a proxy war between Russia & NATO/USSA. Ukraine is just the current battlefield. Lindsay "Chicken Hawk" Graham who famously stated: "We are going to fight Russia, to the last Ukrainian". Only a coward tricks someone else into fighting their own battles. These Neocon politicians should volunteer themselves and their sons & daughters to fight in the killing fields of Eastern Ukraine.
And the prime minister of Georgia, revealed that the USSA has been pressuring them to attack Russia and open a 2nd front against Russia. Literally insanity.
Nice job, the neocons/globalists did destroying Ukraine. They could be laughing right now, own their nation, own their vast best-in-Europe agricultural resource, held on to Crimea, been a bustling trading hub for resources from Russia into Europe and manufactured goods from Europe to Russia. Played both sides off against each other and profited both ways.
Thanks to the NATO/USSA warmongers, instead their formerly great nation, with a great Ukrainian culture & heritage, destroyed, 500 thousand of their best & brightest dead, 3X that seriously injured, their cities, electrical grid and other infrastructure destroyed, and are going to lose 1/2 of their land, if not more, including that most rich in resources. Their industry & homes destroyed. And what's left of Ukraine burdened in a debilitating debt with all their natural resources & infrastructure sold off to the likes of Blackwater for bargain prices, payment on their debt. And per EU policy, they will be swamped with migrants from Africa & Asia, their rich cultural heritage destroyed.
And if that's not bad enough they are pushing us into WW3, billions may die. Including a hundred million or more Americans. Sick demented psychopaths.
How about acknowledging that Musk and Trump are floating the idea of another $5000 'stimmy check', want an increase in the debt ceiling (aka our credit limit), and are trying to extend tax cuts. All of these do nothing to solve the debt or spending problem. Cut the auditors and collections people at the IRS too while we're at it. The only thing on the other side of this equation is tariff revenue, without any real analysis to prove it would offset these increased costs. And then there's Musk's new $400 million contract for vehicles. And another $150 million for DOD. The only thread that's running through America right now is hurray for the 1%, and the rest of us need to cut back to pay off the debt so they can keep their billions and make more.