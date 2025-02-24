There’s a common theme running through Washington, Wall Street, and Main Street right now: money is tighter, and the bill is coming due. It’s almost as though everyone woke up January 21st and emerged from the daze of buy now… pay never to recognizing we have a real financial crisis on our hands.

Americans have been living on cheap credit and high expectations for decades—borrowing against tomorrow to fund today. Businesses did it, consumers did it, and the government did it. Now, with high interest rates and mounting debt, the conversation is shifting from “How do we grow?” to “How do we survive?”

The Consumer Reality Check

For years, consumers spent freely, helped along by low interest rates, easy credit, and the belief that tomorrow’s paycheck would always be bigger.

• Credit card balances are at $1.2 trillion, with rising delinquencies. People aren’t just spending—they’re struggling to pay it back.

• House prices are up 40% since 2019. The combination of low supply, institutional investors, and high mortgage rates has locked many buyers out of the market.

• Food, rent, travel, entertainment—all up. Have you had a glass of wine at a restaurant recently? Much to my chagrin, prices haven’t returned to 2019 levels and likely won’t without a serious recession.

There’s no single reason for this. It’s a mix of post-pandemic supply chain shocks, wage increases, corporate pricing strategies, and higher operating costs. But the reality remains: consumers are feeling squeezed, and many are now hitting their borrowing limits.

Washington’s Reality Check

The government is in the same boat—just with a much bigger credit limit.

• The U.S. national debt is over $37 trillion with more than $9 trillion needing to be refinanced this year alone.

• Interest payments alone will hit over $1 trillion this year.

• The deficit keeps growing, fueled by entitlement spending, defense budgets, and discretionary programs.

This is where DOGE (the Department of Government Efficiency) comes in, focused on cutting fraud, abuse, and unnecessary spending. Washington is quietly acknowledging that hundreds of billions in programs aren’t mandatory but have continued unchecked. The problem isn’t just waste—it’s that the government, like the consumer, has been spending beyond its means, assuming tomorrow’s growth will fix today’s problem.

Global Reality Check: War, Trade, and What Comes Next

Beyond individual debt and government spending, global economics is shifting, too.

• Ending the Ukraine war is now a serious discussion in Washington. Not because of strategy, but because of cost. Depending on who you ask, we’ve either spent $77 billion and lost $100 billion on the way, or we’ve spent over $300 billion. A prolonged war is expensive, and economic priorities are shifting.

• New trade deals with Russia and a mineral deal with Ukraine are being floated as part of a broader push for economic security over ideological battles.

• The thinking is clear: wars are expensive, but resources are valuable. If the U.S. can help stabilize Ukraine economically while securing access to critical minerals, it’s a win-win.

Where Does This All Lead?

For years, spending—whether by consumers, businesses, or governments—was fueled by cheap debt and easy money. When the Federal Reserve lowered interest rates in September, the markets said “No, thank you” and mortgages cost more than they did in September. The bottom line? The era is over.

Now, the focus is on tightening balance sheets, cutting costs, and making hard choices. The government is trying to curb waste, businesses are adjusting to a more cost-conscious consumer, and individuals are being forced to rethink spending habits. How that will play out when your local restaurant wants $25 for a glass of wine for a bottle that costs $20 remains to be seen.

So for now, the big question isn’t “How do we keep spending?” anymore. It’s “What do we actually need to afford?” And the war in Ukraine isn’t one of them.