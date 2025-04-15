We’re just over 90 days into the new administration and for those of us who spent the last four years watching a president who wasn’t mentally present expand government dependence in the name of compassion and climate, the shift has been a relief. Merit is back in the conversation. Discipline is on the table. The tone has changed. But tone isn’t the same as execution.

And increasingly, even those of us who agree with the strategy find themselves asking: What are we doing exactly? And how are we doing it so erratically ? I’m firmly in the camp that believes there’s a plan. A really good one, totally focused on getting the 10-year bond yield down to 3%, balancing the budget and flexing our global economic muscle to create more jobs in America for the working man. But (and it’s getting to be a bigger but every day) some of the flip-flops on tariffs—and what look like unforced errors—have even those of us who try to call balls and strikes wondering what game we’re playing.

Kilmar Abrego Garcia: A Symbol with No Way Back

Let’s start with the Supreme Court’s ruling on Kilmar Abrego Garcia. He was deported on March 15th despite a 2019 “withholding of removal” order. The administration have functionally (if not procedurally) declared this to no longer be in place and while it may have been an administrative mistake to deport him, they aren’t bringing him back despite the Supreme Court stepping in and saying in pretty non specific terms that the U.S. must “effectuate his release.”

El Salvador, helpfully, is playing the bad(der) guy and their president, who was in the White House Monday, made it crystal clear: He’s our citizen. He’s in our prison. We’re not smuggling him into your country. The truth is the U.S. government doesn’t want him back: his deportation—like Derek Chauvin’s imprisonment—is a symbol: you come here illegally and get picked up, no matter the reason, you’re gone. For good. Due process…we kind of think that’s only for citizens now. Constitutional protections? Membership (citizenship) has its privileges. This whole message is about self-deportation. Pure and simple. It’s about showing that even with paperwork, even with a family, even with a union job— you’re out so you’d be better to leave on your own accord and control where you go.

But the Symbols Are Getting a Tar Inconsistent

And that’s the problem. Because while Garcia is in CECOT prison, Jeannette Vizguerra is being held in Colorado and Mahmoud Khalil—Columbia grad student, protester and persona non grata—has now been cleared for deportation.

All three of these cases are being used as examples to everyone else.

• Khalil is being removed for speech. Message: if you aren’t a citizen, it’s not YOUR 1st amendment.

• Garcia is being removed because “a stay of deportation” sounds like a loophole and the current administration calls BS.

• Vizguerra has spent years ducking deportation and effort doesn’t equal status.

This is zero-tolerance with a healthy dose of targeted selection to send a message. BUT: we also can’t run enforcement like we’re drawing names out of a hat. Cross the T. Dot the I. Or people start questioning the whole thing. In other news…

DOGE, Elon, and the Illusion of Big Cuts

Over the weekend, Elon mentioned that the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) might only save $150 billion. Maybe that’s “to date.” Maybe that’s this year. But either way—it’s a rounding error to $7 trillion of spending.

Shutting down USAID and the Department of Education gets headlines. But that’s not where the fish are. If we’re serious about cutting spending, we need to fish where the fish are:

• Medicare

• Medicaid

• Defense

• Social Security

We need to raise the retirement age. We need real entitlement reform, not just headline-grabbing agency closures. And, even the most stalwart of people who hate taxes know we need revenue to go up, one way or the other.

But most importantly, we need authority. And process. If we want to gut $1 trillion in waste, we can’t do it with executive theater. We need legislation. We need follow-through. We need to make it stick.

We’ve just come out of four years where everything was performative. Climate was the lens. Dependency was the tool. We redefined fairness as handouts, and erased merit as unfair privilege. We had no discipline. No checks. No clarity. Just spending and pronouns.

Now, the pendulum is swinging back. And I’m all for the strategy “move fast and break things.” But we can be better. What’s needed isn’t softer policies. It’s better execution. Because people’s patience is starting to wear thin.