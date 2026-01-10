#hottakeoftheday

Brettbaker
2d

No many how many times you tell yourself "I'M NOT OLD, I'M NOT OLD" it doesn't work, sadly.

1 reply by David Ramsden-Wood
Howardo
2d

Sure, people should be wise about money cos “the borrower is the lender’s slave”. Dave Ramsey is still the King of that wisdom. But there’s a traditional role for anti-usury laws and Mr Market isn’t the only factor. And even better, the Biblical Year of Jubilee kept debts from swelling, no matter how they were undertaken; wisely or not. Other cultures also practiced jubilees. Loans were structured to take this into account.

