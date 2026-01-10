We didn’t see the Supreme Court ruling on tariffs yesterday, so the markets hit new all time highs, because that’s what they do. CEOs of large oil companies along side service companies were summoned to Washington to be told where to invest. And, for kicks; President Trump floated the idea that credit card interest rates above 10% should be a no-go to celebrate his inauguration. Why not?!? For me, it immediately took me back to last year in my Contracts class, during which when we covered unconscionability through a case on predatory interest rates.

The case involved a lender charging something like 120% and being brought to court by California saying it violated some consumer protection law. Somali Day Cares with no kids? Carry on! Reading the contract that says interest rates are ridiculous! Shame! Shame!!!

Predictably, hands shot up all over the class room. “That’s unconscionable.” “People need access to money. How will they live?!” “Credit cards are the only option.”

Equally predictably, I was going to make friends ….”Credit cards charge high rates because a meaningful number of people don’t pay them back. Pricing reflects risk. I’ve looked at and invested in a lot of businesses over the years but one I’ve never touched is low credit score loans for huge interest rates. Not because it’s immoral because truly, I don’t care, but because if returns were extraordinary, capital would flood in, competition would explode, and rates would normalize. If you don’t like it, grab your scissors.”

I didn’t make any new friends.

The facts are that if lending money at 10% to high-risk borrowers was viable, someone would already be doing it—at scale.

If consumers don’t like it, here’s the radical solution: don’t use the credit card. Use a debit card. Want the perks? Pay it off.

So it is fun to watching banks and credit card companies now suddenly find themselves in the same position oil companies are in—rope-a-doping, hoping President Trump doesn’t notice them. Because if he does, there’s a Truth coming. Preferably Friday night or Saturday morning, so markets get 48 hours to sweat before the bell rings.

If this 10% idea ever became real, three things would happen immediately:

Credit cards would disappear for high-risk borrowers Credit limits would shrink to laughable levels Access to credit would get worse, not better

That’s inevitability.

And let’s talk about the real toll booths in this system. Visa and Mastercard skim ~3% from merchants for the privilege of faster cash settlement. On trillions of dollars of spend, that’s tens of billions in fees—for processing. The only market I can think of that’s worse is residential real estate, where the buyer finds the house, researches the neighborhood, secures financing, then calls a friend who’s an agent and hands them 2.5–3% for pushing a form contract through DocuSign.

Markets will bear a lot. I said I’d stop going to Starbucks when a venti coffee crossed $3.50. I didn’t. Deflation doesn’t exist. Sadly. Prices don’t come down just because input costs fall—except, occasionally, at the gas station. So if Visa or Mastercard get smoked on Monday because of a Truth? I’ll be buying. Not investment advice. Just common sense.

We can’t run a country by tweet. That said, if you haven’t listened to Trump’s sit-down on The Daily, it’s worth your time. Four New York Times reporters. Two hours on the record. Roughly four hours total. Love him or hate him, that kind of unscripted endurance is rare. And no—there is zero chance Kamala Harris could do that without an army of handlers and a brutal edit.

Finally, a personal note: I’m in Arizona this weekend playing squash with guys I grew up with in the Canadian junior and pro circuit. Thirty years later, we are still competing, still having long dinners, still laughing. That’s the real gift of sport. Now, if only I could walk this morning! A 3-2 win in an hour match right off the plane really hurts this 48 year old body.

Have a great weekend.