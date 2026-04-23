#hottakeoftheday

#hottakeoftheday

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Dawn's avatar
Dawn
12h

Does this mean no more grapefruit for unnamed poachers? Carry on man…we will look for Vitamin C elsewhere.

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Howardo's avatar
Howardo
13h

Buy low, sell high…but there’s got to be that DRW magic timing too!

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