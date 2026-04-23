In 2019, fresh off selling OneEnergy, my buddy and I were sitting at the golf course scanning Arizona real estate for something to do. He grew up there and his mom is a real estate agent. I set up one showing. I was in Scottsdale the next day for a meeting and the showing was right after. I bought the house in roughly fifteen minutes. That’s pretty much how I operate when it comes to real estate.

That house became something I didn’t expect — my great oasis, honestly. Outside of my family’s cabin in British Columbia and my parents’ place in Calgary, nothing else comes close. It was my happy place for the last seven years and respite throughout COVID (imagine how angry my writing would have been had it not been for that house!)

But here’s where my brain works in a way that probably seems strange to most people: even knowing that, I always believed economics had to outrun emotion eventually. And the economics were genuinely extraordinary. Over seven years, rental income alone covered about 40% of the purchase price. Then the Federal Reserve did what the Federal Reserve does — printed money, suppressed rates, inflated asset prices — and the house more than doubled in value. The math was almost embarrassingly good.

None of that made it easier to let go. Emotionally, which is not something I’m known for.

Memories don’t care about IRR. My family spent seven weeks there at the very start of COVID — a genuine reprieve from what would have been a miserable Denver lockdown. Golf was classified as an essential service in Arizona, so we played every single day while the kids did their twenty minutes of online school and called it an “education.” It was a joke of a time in the best possible way — though in hindsight, it probably contributed to an entire generation’s confusion about what work actually requires of you. More on that in yesterday’s post.

But I’ve always believed the key to winning any transaction — oil and gas, real estate, whatever — is that you can’t win if you don’t buy right. Entry price is almost everything. I bought right. I knew it then and the last seven years confirmed it. The house had been listed for two and a half years at a price I would be willing to sell it at. Offers came and went. Yesterday it finally closed.

And I’ll be straight with you: the emotional weight still outran the economics. I was surprised.

The best analogy I have is a covered call. You own a stock you love, you sell calls against it at a price you’re willing to accept, and sometimes it runs straight through your strike and gets taken. You knew the terms going in. You collected premium the whole way. And yet. The good news about covered calls — and houses — is that you can always buy back in. Maybe not the exact same one. But something. And it’s a hell of a lot easier to buy a house than to sell one.

So that chapter closed. The one that started with OneEnergy, and then sprawled into a lot of stuff — some good, some unfocused, most of it a transition I didn’t fully have a name for at the time.

Ironically and quite accidentally, on the same day, my partners and I closed on the first house we’ve been building as part of our Denver real estate strategy. We’ve been quietly acquiring properties and redeveloping them — systematically, deliberately, targeting the high end of the market with a premium product. This was the first one we built, and we sold it before it even hit the market.

I was at that job site probably 90% of the days we were under construction. Two blocks from my house. Just hanging with the guys, watching it come together, moving outlets, adjusting counter configurations, adding the things that make a house feel considered and premium. We never bought an acre of land for OneEnergy that I wouldn’t feel comfortable drilling. Every feature of the house was something I would have done for myself if I was the owner. And I kept thinking — this is like drilling a well. You pick the location. You write the plans. You drill. You execute. Then you bring it on production and see what you’ve got.

Oil and gas and housing are more similar than most people think.

The Phoenix house was impulsive — one showing, fifteen minutes, done. There’s something I genuinely love about that. A vibe thing. But the Denver strategy is the opposite: deliberate, thesis-driven, built around the same principle that made the OneEnergy work in the first place. Buy right. Build right. Let the economics do the work.

The only way to replace old memories is to build new ones. Sometimes quite literally.

On to the next…